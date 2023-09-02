The secret room in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 that has everyone puzzled

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 has its own share of secrets. Although they are not specifically pointed out by the in-game lore, there are many to find. For instance, how Kado Thorne became an immortal vampire is the biggest mystery there is this season. Aside from the fact that he's an omni-versal traveler, nothing else is known about him. That's just one of the many secrets that exist in-game.

That said, much like Chapter 2 Season 8's Secret Bunker, there seems to be a secret room in Chapter 4 Season 4. For the time being, it's sealed and no one knows what's inside of it. Even when trying to view it from the replay mode, there's nothing there. However, given the location of this secret room, there's a good idea as to what may be hidden within.

Fortnite has a secret room in Chapter 4 Season 4 and it like contains the time machine

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Those patterns are rather groovy (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

The secret room in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 is located inside the Vault located at Eclipsed Estate. Unlike the Vault that can easily be opened by defeating Kado Thorne and claiming his Vault Keycard, this one cannot be opened using the Keycard. It's a second Vault within the main Vault and seems to be secured using every possible method.

While players can not see behind the door normally, in replay mode it's possible to catch a glimpse of what is behind the metal door. For the time being, there's nothing. Only a flight of stairs can be seen that lead to nowhere. Although this may look like a dead end, it's not.

There's no way to get into this Vault (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

While the artifacts in Kado Thorne's possession are extremely valuable, his most prized possession is his time machine. It is for this reason he personally guards the entry to the Vault that contains this secret room. With Nolan Chance and his ragtag crew attempting to steal it, he cannot afford to let his guard down.

That being said, while this secret room is empty, later on in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4, players should be able to access it during Mae's Snapshot quests. This comes from the fact that players will be tasked to collect "Time Machine Batteries." While this is all fine and dandy, this raises more questions than answers.

Will the time machine be used in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4?

Expand Tweet

Yes, there is enough evidence to suggest that Innovator Slone will be able to use the time machine sometime towards the end of the season. However, there's no indication on what she plans on doing with it or where in time she plans on traveling.

Despite her abandoning the Imagined Order, she still has her own plans no doubt and will look for ways to enact them. In all probability, towards the end of Chapter 4 Season 4, Innovator Slone will enter the time machine while Nolan Chance and his crew keep Kado Thorne busy. From there on out, it's anyone's guess as to what may transpire.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!