'This is fine' meme spotted in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 trailer

Epic Games tends to add multiple meme references to Fortnite whenever there's a major seasonal update. A similar situation has happened with the new Chapter 4 Season 3 update as well. The developers usually do this because it helps them connect to the audience better, and everyone knows how popular memes are and their potential to become viral.

Epic Games brings forth memes in the form of emotes to their popular battle royale. Interestingly enough, a very popular meme reference was also seen in the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 trailer.

How to get the "This is fine" meme emote in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3

In the opening few seconds of the trailer, Summer Meowscles is seen sitting with a cup in their hands while there's fire around them. This refers to a popular meme wherein a dog is seen sitting with a cup of tea or coffee in a burning room. In Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3, this meme has become an emote.

You must purchase the Chapter 4 Season 3 Battle Pass to get your hands on this emote. The "This is Fine" meme emote can be found on the fifth page of the said Battle Pass. Once you've acquired it, you will have to reach level 26. Only then can you access and use this meme emote in the game.

To unlock this item, you'll need to spend 7 Battle Stars. Every time you level up, you will receive 5 Battle Stars. So by the time you reach level 26, you should have around 130 of these stars, provided you don't spend them on anything on your way to this page.

If you don't have the Battle Pass and don't want to purchase one, you can always get a Fortnite Crew subscription. With this subscription, you get 1000 V-Bucks every month and the Battle Pass for the season during which you're getting the subscription. Apart from that, you will also receive some cosmetics for free.

Other than that, there is no way to collect the "This is Fine" emote in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3. Since it's a Battle Pass cosmetic, this won't make it to the item shop at all. And it's unlikely that it will be made available in future seasons because that's how Battle Pass exclusive items work in the game.

The emote wouldn't be the only incentive to purchase the Battle Pass, as you can collect the Optimus Prime skin if you reach level 100. Although players aren't too happy with the variants of the skin, they're satisfied with the overall collaboration.

Poll : 0 votes