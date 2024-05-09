"This is the only time I’ve seen that legit get used": Fortnite community reacts to player's brilliant use of prop disguise

Fortnite is filled to the brim with various mechanics and features that allow players to explore different approaches to their gameplay, keeping the game's landscape dynamic. One such mechanic is the ability to turn into a prop by interacting with an NPC and giving them some gold, allowing you to turn into a random prop that lets you seamlessly blend into the background and catch enemies off guard.

This is perfectly highlighted in a recent Reddit clip shared by Mtaylor0812_, where the player, donning the Master Chief outfit, purchased the ability to turn into a prop from the Dummy NPC near the Lavish Lair POI. After transforming into a Slurp Barrel, the player went to a nearby Bunker, hoping to catch an opponent off guard.

As the player positioned themselves within the Underground Bunker, they didn't have to wait too long before an enemy approached the Bunker and immediately headed for the Fortnite Mod Bench. This allowed the player to sneak up on the opponent and eliminate them, leading Reddit user Slyme-wizard to react by stating:

"This is the only time I’ve seen that legit get used"

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Comment byu/Mtaylor0812_ from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comments from the community (Reddit/Mtaylor0812_)

Other members of the Fortnite community also chimed in with their takes on the clip, with JustAWhateverName expressing how they're surprised the opponent didn't check the left corner of the Bunker since it is known to be a hiding place among players.

Meanwhile, Ampharosite181 pointed out how, if they were in the enemy's shoes, they would have noticed something off about the Bunker. While many members of the Fortnite community felt bad for the innocent opponent, NashyNash22 joked about their FNCS Champion Siren outfit, and how the enemy had it coming.

Highlighting their own similar adventures of turning into a prop, iamtheillintent commented:

"Been doing this as long as disguises have been in the game and it never fails to make me laugh. Being a mailbox has had a lot of success with me."

How can you turn into a prop in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2?

To turn into a random prop and experience a different aspect of gameplay, you must interact with an NPC that sells this service. Currently, only two NPCs across the Chapter 5 map sell the service of prop disguises. The full list of NPCs, along with their locations, is given below:

Peely: South of Restored Reels.

Dummy: West of Lavish Lair.

You will need merely 50 gold to purchase the prop disguise service, making it easier to play around with one of Fortnite's most unique mechanics.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback