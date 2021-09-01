What to expect as the tiny Fortnite chair grows in size

It would be quite amazing to know that there is a particular chair in Fortnite whose shape keeps changing with every update. The mysterious item has drawn the attention of gamers, and the POI has become a popular destination of late.

While Fortnite is known for exhibiting some anomalous behavior when it comes to in-game items, the size-changing chair saga has certainly entertained gamers for some time now.

After shrinking for several months, it has reversed the process and seems to be growing once again. This not only reignited gamers' interest but also has raised speculation regarding the happenings of the island.

Fortnite: Mysterious chair gaining back original structure

The developers started shrinking the red-colored chair right from the Fortnite v16.40 update. The shrinking recliner raised several questions in the community, but gamers could not get a hold of a proper answer.

Up until the v17.40 update, Epic kept on reducing its size. The reduction coincided with each major update that is reflected on the Fortnite island. However, it was recently pointed out that the chair has not shrunk after the update. Rather, it has grown in size after the v17.50 update.

Gamers anticipate that Epic has reversed the process and the chair is coming back to its original size. The change in size has been bugging gamers, and they are curious to know how to deal with it.

Data miner iFireMonkey has revealed that the chair will continue to increase, and the small bear will also increase in size. As soon as it is big enough to strike terror in the mind of gamers, world domination will begin.

Soon, Billys plan for world domination will go into affect.



What is it Billy seeks?

What is Billy looking at?

Who knows. pic.twitter.com/dobW7N5yc5 — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) August 31, 2021

A few weeks ago, one of the gamers introduced another interesting aspect to the shrinking chair saga. The gamer took to social media to challenge everyone's thoughts and ask what would happen if the chair remained constant and everything around it grew bigger in size.

It makes me think about that scene from Ant-Man when Scott is shrinking and becomes smaller and smaller. — Lucheese (@Lucas_D_V_T) August 3, 2021

This query really baffled everyone and is quite true when it comes to alien activities. It could be possible that due to all the alien activities around the island, the POIs, humans, weapons, and everything was growing in size except for the chair. Now towards the end of the season, the aliens are expected to leave Fortnite, and therefore, normalcy is returning bit by bit to the island.

Edited by Srijan Sen