Tips to use Fortnite Shield Breaker EMP more efficiently in Chapter 5 Season 1

The Fortnite Shield Breaker EMP is a versatile utility item introduced in Chapter 4 Season 4 as part of the loot pool for the heist season. Given that the Rocket Ram was also part of the loot pool, the EMP didn't fare well in most situations. Players and opponents would simply use the Rocket Ram to escape most throwable items.

Fast forward to Chapter 5 Season 1. With the EMP back in action, players can once more use it to subdue opponents in battle and gain the upper hand. However, aside from breaking shields, there are many more ways in which this item can be used in a match.

5 efficient uses of Fortnite Shield Breaker EMPs in Chapter 5 Season 1

1) Break the opponent's shields

Break shields using EMPs and render opponents defenseless (Image via Epic Games)

The primary use of the Fortnite Shield Breaker EMP is to break opponents' shields. Rather than trying to break them using bullets, use the Shield Breaker EMP to get the job done effectively and in record time. Since it has an AoE (area of effect), it can break multiple opponents' shields in one go.

The only downside to this is that, at times, you may get caught in the AoE and break your own shield. However, this can easily be avoided by staying at a safe distance from the target when lobbing the item.

2) Disable vehicles

Stop vehicles in their tracks using EMPs (Image via Epic Games)

Another nifty trick that can be done using the Fortnite Shield Breaker EMP is disabling vehicles. Instead of trying to jump out of the way of an oncoming vehicle, disable it by tossing an EMP. Although the initial momentum will carry it forward for a considerable distance, you can get out of the way and avoid taking damage.

It's also useful when trying to stop opponents from making a quick getaway. Rather than pelting the vehicle with bullets, use a single EMP to do the job effortlessly. This will let you conserve ammunition and keep your weapon aimed at the opponent as soon as they exit their vehicle.

3) Acquire Gold Bars from Vending Machines

Farm Gold Bars from Vending Machines (Image via Epic Games)

A neat feature about Fortnite Shield Breaker EMPs is that they let you farm Gold Bars. Instead of searching Chests, Cash Registers, Safes, get Gold Bars by glitching out Vending Machines. Toss an EMP at a Vending Machine to glitch it out and gather Gold Bars.

The process can be repeated a few times, and this is the fastest way to get a decent amount of Gold Bars in a match. However, given that more can be earned from the aforementioned methods, this is secondary in nature.

4) Fish faster

(Image via Epic Games)

Although Fishing has taken a back seat recently, players can still use Fishing Rods to catch fish and find weapons/ammo from Fishing Spots. In times of need, a few fish can be a lifesaver when other healing items are nowhere to be found. However, since Fishing is rather tedious and slow, it's not very economical. This is where the Fortnite Shield Breaker EMP comes into play.

Instead of using Fishing Rods, use a Fortnite Shield Breaker EMP to exhaust a Fishing Spot in one go and yield multiple fish. It can be used on multiple fishing spots as well. If they're within the AoE radius, you can farm two or more spots at once.

5) Disable Business Turrets

Use EMPs to silent Business Turrets (Image via Epic Games)

Following the Fortnite update v28.10 for Chapter 5 Season 1, Business Turrets were added back to the game. They auto-lock onto targets and shoot until they have been eliminated. As such, when going up against them, destroying them becomes a daunting task. This is where Fortnite Shield Breaker EMPs come into play.

Rather than shooting to destroy them, toss a Fortnite Shield Breaker EMP and watch the Business Turrent go offline. This will give you the opportunity to rush the opponent without fear of being shot at from multiple directions. If you're lucky, you might even break your opponent's shield if they are within the Fortnite Shield Breaker EMP AoE radius.

