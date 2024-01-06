In the real world, Fortnite fans can bring the action-packed battles of their favorite virtual realm into their houses with Fortnite-themed Nerf guns. The marriage of the iconic foam dart weaponry and the widely popular battle royale game has given rise to a Nerf gun collection that captures the excitement and spirit of the game.

Whether you're simply a fan of the game's arsenal or a fan of Nerf battles, this article will guide you through the top 10 Fortnite Nerf guns that promise to turn your gaming fantasies into exhilarating real-world showdowns.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

10 best Nerf guns from Fortnite

1) Nerf Fortnite Microshots Assortment - $12.99

Microshots Assortment (Image via Amazon)

The Microshots series has introduced miniature blasters modeled after various different weapons from the game. From the Micro TS to the Micro RL and Micro Llama, these blasters are collectible items that offer portable fun with unexpected power.

2) RL Super Soaker Water Blaster - $14.99

RL Super Soaker Water Blaster:(Image via Amazon)

Inspired by the game's rocket launcher, the RL Super Soaker is designed for water-centric and with a 9.3-fluid-ounce tank, the blaster provides ample ammunition for soaking opponents in water warfare.

3) HC-E Mega Dart Blaster - $14.99

HC-E Mega Dart Blaster (Image via Walmart)

The HC-E Mega Dart Blaster emulates the game's hand cannon experience, featuring three Mega darts held in a rotating drum. This blaster is a great choice for fans who enjoy the impactful shots of Mega darts in their Nerf battles.

4) SR Dart Blaster - $18.99

SR Dart Blaster (Image via Amazon)

The SR Dart Blaster is a Nerf replica of the iconic scoped revolver from the game and it offers players style and precision when it comes to Nerf battles. With a 4-dart clip and a detachable barrel, the blaster caters to players who appreciate the thrill of long-range fights and engagements.

5) BASR-L Bolt Action Clip Fed Blaster - $29.99

BASR-L Bolt Action Clip Fed Blaster (Image via Amazon)

The BASR-L Bolt Action blaster is modeled after the bolt-action sniper rifle from Fortnite and it offers style and precision to its user. The blaster features a 6-dart clip while boasting a detachable scope, catering to players who appreciate long-range, strategic engagements.

6) TS-R Super Soaker Water Blaster - $41.99

TS-R Super Soaker Water Blaster (Image via Amazon)

For water-based Fortnite fun, the TS-R Super Soaker Water Blaster delivers a lot of soaking action for its fans. With pump action and a 36-ounce water capacity, the Tactical Shotgun-inspired blaster brings a refreshing twist to outdoor Nerf battles.

7) AR-L Elite Dart Blaster - $49.99

AR-L Elite Dart Blaster (Image via Amazon)

The AR-L Elite Dart Blaster mirrors the iconic SCAR from the game, providing an immersive experience with a motorized system of dart blasting. Its 20 official Nerf Elite darts and 10 dart-clip enable rapid-fire action, making it a staple assault rifle for intense Nerf battles.

8) SP-L Elite Dart Blaster - $52.00

SP-L Elite Dart Blaster (Image via Amazon)

The stylish and compact SP-L Elite Dart Blaster draws inspiration from the iconic silenced pistol in the game. With a 6-dart clip and detachable barrel, the SP-L Elite Dart Blaster offers accuracy and versatility for fans who appreciate a strategic touch to their weapons and gameplay.

9) RL and TS Mega Dart Blaster 2-Pack - $71.99

RL Mega Dart Blaster 2-Pack (Image via Amazon)

The RL and TS Mega Dart Blaster combo pack offers fans versatility for different gameplay scenarios and with the combo's Mega Dart capabilities, these blasters provide impactful gameplay and powerful shots.

10) GL Rocket-Firing Blaster - $99.60

GL Rocket-Firing Blaster (Image via Amazon)

Fortnite's grenade launcher has inspired this blaster, adding an explosive twist to the Nerf battles with rocket-firing action. The blaster's unique design and rocket capabilities add an element of surprise to your Nerf battles.

