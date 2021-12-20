Top 5 back blings with the worst designs in Fortnite

Cosmetics play a huge role in Fortnite, allowing players to customize their look and enabling some role-playing. However, not all cosmetics are created equal or looked at equally within the community.

Some have stood the test of time, like the Aura skin, while others have been forgotten or not used.

Like skins, back blings are an essential aspect of in-game cosmetics. Some can be obtained from specific bundles, others from exclusive packs.

Whatever the case, not all of them have been designed to perfection. Some stand out for their uniqueness, while others don't seem to fit in anywhere.

Five black blings rarely used by the community in Fortnite

5) Protocol Pack

The Protocol Pack is Crew-exclusive. Every month that players remain subscribed, the back bling levels up. While it does look cool and offers numerous customization options, it lacks functionality.

Currently, the back bling at the latest stage is enormous. It can easily be seen from the front side view, making it rather odd in combat and prone to giving away players in hiding.

4) Bao Basket

The Bao Basket looks excellent as a themed back bling. However, it falls short of being popular in the grand scheme of things. It's bulky and doesn't fit well with many skins.

Additionally, the back bling theme does not fit most skins in-game. Given that Asian-oriented events are far and few between, the chance to utilize this item is very limited.

3) Kick Drum

An OG cosmetic (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

The Kick Drum is an 'OG' cosmetic item. Introduced during Chapter 1, this back bling was radical in design and sought to add some 'rock and roll' to the game.

Sadly, even though it may look good, its functionality is somewhat lacking. Due to the design, it does not go well with many skins in-game. Additionally, it seems rather odd having this bulk back bling on a character.

2) Evidence Bag

The Evidence back bling was the developers' attempt to bring a classy 'noir' feel to the title. However, it didn't go according to plan. Rather than portray the elements of the era, the back bling looks like a cluttered mass.

There's so much going on at once, with nothing being showcased. Additionally, while it may go well with the Sleuth outfit, there aren't many skins that suit the theme.

1) Weathered Wings

Weathered Wings was introduced in Chapter 2 Season 3. While the back bling fits well on certain skins, in most cases, it lacks appeal. While there's nothing wrong with the design or functionality, it looks underwhelming.

The skin alongside the back bling is priced at 1,200 V-Bucks, so the value for money proposition is sorely missing. With so many skins offering better back bling options, this one feels like an afterthought.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

