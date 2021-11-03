5 best gliders in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

A variety of cosmetics have arrived in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, including gliders. Although gliders aren't the most coveted cosmetic items, they are right behind skins, pickaxes, and wraps.

Fortunately, players have seen some beautiful gliders arrive in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. From the battle pass to the item shop, Epic Games has done a fantastic job at creating some of the best gliders so far.

Due to its visual effects and design, some Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 gliders are better than others. They have been in popular demand throughout the season and can be used by most players.

Fortnite gliders that were extremely popular in Chapter 2 Season 8

5) Carnage Dark Symbiote

The Drak Symbiote came as part of Fortnite's first collaboration in Chapter 2 Season 8. The in-built glider for the Carnage skin that players can unlock on page 10 of the battle pass. The Dark Symbiote glider costs six battle stars and can also be used by other skins.

4) Flavor-Dusted Sparklewings

Another battle pass glider, Flavor-Dusted Sparklewings, is a part of the Unicorn Flakes!!! set. The best part about this glider is the rainbow trail that leaves the wings. It is also available in different styles, including one with golden wings and another that looks like molten lava.

3) Whale Sailer

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 battle pass has the best gliders as the Whale Sailer takes the third spot on this list. As part of the Toona Fish set, this glider is originally black and white and appears 2D. It certainly has a unique look and sound to it, making it fun to equip.

2) Corrupted Tendrils

This is the only glider on this list not part of the battle pass. The glider was available in the item shop with the Graveyard Drift set. It looks like a bunch of cosmic tendrils guiding players as they cruise through the air. Corrupted Tendrils from Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is undoubtedly one of the best-looking gliders in the game.

1) Queen's Procession

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8's best glider has to be Queen's Procession. Part of "Wrath of the Cube Queen" set from the battle pass mystery skin, this glider is not only visually appealing but also has a sense of elegance to it. It only works with the Cube Queen as she descends from the heavens.

The Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 battle pass has some of the best gliders. However, the likes of Wings of Madness glider that came along with the Batman Who Laughs set deserve an honorable mention.

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Edited by Srijan Sen