Top 5 collaborations Fortnite players want but will never get

Fortnite collaborations are some of the biggest reasons behind the popularity of Epic Games' battle royale title. The developers have consistently rolled out several such events in recent times that have fared exceptionally well.

The collaboration events are extremely popular amongst gamers as they often roll out exclusive skins and other in-game rewards.

Epic has already tied up with some of the biggest names such as Marvel, DC, NBA, and NFL for Fortnite collaborations, and it goes without saying that the developers will continue to add many more in the near future. However, there are several collaborations that will likely never feature in Fortnite.

This article will reveal five collaborations which gamers want, but will never get.

Fortnite collaborations that will never take place

1) Samus Aran

Samus Aran is one of the most popular in-game characters in the community. Her origin dates back to the 1986 game Metroid where she was the central protagonist.

There were quite a lot of rumors regarding the addition of Samus Aran to Fortnite, however, it is certain that the collaboration will never take place. Nintendo is the original developer of Metroid and they want the character to remain exclusive to their proprietary platforms only.

There is nothing Epic can do about this and gamers will have to accept it with a heavy heart.

2) IT

With Fortnitemares 2021 having kicked off successfully, gamers have been left wondering about what other spooky collaborations might be rolled out by Epic.

The one franchise that will likely come to everyone's mind is that of It. Pennywise the clown making an appearance eve now and then will surely increase the fear factor and drive a greater number of gamers into the fold.

Epic was reportedly in talks to incorporate the popular horror movie franchise into Fortnite and gamers also came across several red balloons emanating from drain pipes on the island. However, they disappeared just as mysteriously as they'd appeared.

3) Pokemon

A Fortnite x Pokemon collaboration would be one of the best things ever to happen in the game. Since Pokemon revolves around Ash's journey across several islands on his quest to become the greatest trainer, the Fortnite island could be used as a stop for his challenge.

Adding several characters as NPCs and some Pokemon on the map would add to the excitement. However, as with Metroid, the collaboration is highly unlikely due to Nintendo owning the rights to Pokemon.

4) Squid Game

The popular South Korean drama series on Netflix has become a global hit in a short time. It went on to become one of the most viewed shows across several countries.

Fortnite too has a fair share of Squid Game with the various creative maps available. The success of the franchise indicates that Fortnite could engage in a collaboration with them. However, since the creative mode has already taken over the interest of gamers, it is highly unlikely that there will be a full-fledged collaboration in the foreseeable future.

5) Family Guy

InTheShade - Fortnite Leaks @InTheShadeYT The infamous "FrenchFry" Family Guy texture was removed from the files in the latest update.It is the only "FrenchFry" texture to have been removed from the files. The infamous "FrenchFry" Family Guy texture was removed from the files in the latest update.It is the only "FrenchFry" texture to have been removed from the files. https://t.co/RyehbO1Bxe

The rumors of this collaboration have frustrated gamers beyond measure. It was reported that files regarding the Family Guy collaboration have been extracted from Fortnite.

Everyone was quite excited at the prospect of seeing the popular sitcom make its debut in the battle royal title. However, to the disappointment of gamers, the collaboration never happened and gradually, the files were removed from the database.

