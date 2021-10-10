Top 5 Fortnite items that were never released to the public

Over the course of time, Epic Games has released several items for Fortnite. While some of these in-game items are extremely popular, others somehow end up not materializing and are never added to the game.

The developers have done a remarkable job when it comes to developing in-game items. However, there are quite a handful of items that were never released to the public.

Fortnite: Items that never came to the game

5) Big Poppy Grenade

The Big Poppy item that was scrapped in Fortnite (Image via YouTube)

Fortnite's initial years of success were met with a lot of scrapped items. The developers were trying new ways to keep gamers engaged and therefore developed quite a lot of items although most didn't make the cut.

One such scrapped item was Big Poppy. It was a balloon that kept growing bigger and bigger once it was deployed. The gradually growing size of the balloon destroyed everything that was in its way.

4) Supply Drop Grenade

Similar to the mechanism used in popular battle royale games, Epic decided to bring the Supply Drop Grenade to the island. Gamers who deployed this item would have got one supply drop that consisted of special weapons, ammunition, and other utility items.

The reason why the Supply Drop Grenade was scrapped is still a mystery.

3) IT Collaboration

During Fortnite Chapter 1 Season X, mysterious red balloons started appearing near the drain pipes of the island. This coincided with the release of IT Chapter 2 and players anticipated a collaboration event.

Much to their dismay, the red balloons disappeared after a few days. It was later revealed that Epic was working on a Pennywise cosmetic set, but the plan didn't materialize.

2) Blizzard Blitzer

The Blizzard Blitzer was ready to be rolled out by the end of Chapter 2 Season 1 and gamers were anxiously waiting for it. However, Epic decided to pull the plug at the last second and the Blizzard Blitzer did not have the opportunity to see the light of day.

The game already had a snowball launcher and therefore, the developers decided not to introduce another similar item to the mix.

1) Galactus Skin

Probably the biggest upset that was pulled off by Epic was not releasing the Galactus Skin in Fortnite.

Prior to the Devourer of Worlds event, leaks indicated that Galactus would soon be available from the Item Shop. Players were quite excited to get a hold of this amazing cosmetic. However, the developers played spoilsport by not releasing the skin in Fortnite.

While the reason for Galactus' absence in the Item Shop isn't known, players hope that Epic Games may release the game at some point in the future.

Edited by Danyal Arabi