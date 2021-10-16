Top 5 cybernetic characters that would fit perfectly into Fortnite

With superheroes and villains existing throughout Fortnite's Metaverse, it's only a matter of time before more collaborations occur. While Epic Games mostly introduces extremely popular characters as skins in-game, there are a few that deserve to be added in as well.

While they may not exactly fit the season or even the theme, given that most collaborations don't either, they can be added at any point in time to the game via the item shop.

Top 5 cybernetic characters that should be added to Fortnite

1) Cyborg

After meeting with an accident and being left with no choice, Silas Stone was forced to use mysterious alien technology to save his son's life; thus giving birth to Cyborg. Victor Stone, aka Cyborg, is by far one of the most powerful cybernetic superheroes around, and would fit perfectly into Fortnite.

In fact, when rumors of major characters such as Superman and Wonder Woman coming to the game began spreading, the community had all hopes that Cyborg would be added in as well. Sadly, that dream was never fulfilled.

2) Deathlok

Although Deathlok has evolved over the years as a character, his name is well known to Marvel fans. Given his legacy and history of violence, he would make the perfect villain for Fortnite.

Furthermore, given his cybernetic attire, the developers can allow players to swap out or edit features based on their preferences much like that of the current Season's Toona Fish Styles.

3) Robotman

Easily one of the most recognized characters from Doom Patrol, Robotman stands tall as a cybernetic being. Despite being more of an automaton than a true cybernetic superhero, Robotman has a few tricks up its sleeves.

Truth be told, Epic Games missed a huge opportunity by not adding him to the game last season when the alien theme was ongoing. The skin would have stood out and looked amazing.

4) Vision

fitzy @FitzyLeakz WandaVision X Fortnite | CONCEPT WandaVision X Fortnite | CONCEPT https://t.co/rVxL5VG7DD

Vision cannot really be considered a true Cybernetic being, as he was created using the power of the Mind Stone. Nonetheless, his fame far precedes the finer details.

Ever since WandaVision became a sensation, Fortnite fans have been asking for a Vision skin in-game. Given that many Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy skins have been added to the game in the past, fans may get Vision as well sometime in the foreseeable future.

5) Metallo

If the "Last Reality" came with Metallo, rather than Enimagic Purple Cubes, chances are that Superman and him could have had a showdown for the ages in Fortnite.

He is one of the few villains in the DC Universe to take on the Man of Steel and live to tell the tale. Now, although Fortnite's developers don't exactly add in supervillain skins as liberally as they do with superheroes, Metallo would make a great addition to the game.

