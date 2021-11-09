Top 7 examples of attention to detail in Fortnite

Even though many would claim that Fortnite is a children's game, the developers put a lot of effort into finessing details. While not every aspect of the title gets equal attention from the team, the overall package is still slick and well produced.

The developers routinely update the game, adding new features every new season. This helps Fortnite stay fresh over time. Diving into the title's intricacies can be overwhelming, but particular highlights should make the overarching point clear.

Fortnite is no stranger when it comes to attention to detail

7) Material displayed on blueprints changes according to current one selected

While choosing a material to build with, characters in-game hold out a blueprint. According to the material selected by the players, the blueprint also showcases the same material type.

6) Detailed cosmetics

Cosmetics in Fortnite are some of the most detailed in any battle royale game. They not only look great but are also functional. Icon Series skins that real-life individuals inspire are made nearly identical in-game.

5) Matches end in exactly 22 minutes

Staying true to its lore, the Loop resets every 22 minutes, representing the exact amount of time each match in Fortnite lasts. This was highlighted in the Batman comics during Chapter 2 Season 6.

4) In-game physics and mechanics

BBG Calc @yungcalc snipers take predicting a players movement, taking into account bullet drop and travel time is without a doubt the purest form of skill in fortnite - tired of pros complaining when they die because someone else made a great play. Have better movement and won’t get sniped snipers take predicting a players movement, taking into account bullet drop and travel time is without a doubt the purest form of skill in fortnite - tired of pros complaining when they die because someone else made a great play. Have better movement and won’t get sniped

Fortnite has some of the most realistic physics and mechanics in the BR genre. Players take fall and fire damage, swimming upstream is slower, and bullet-drop mechanics are vital to winning gunfights.

3) Jonesy losing his mind after staying in the Loop for too long

Since arriving and getting stuck on the island during Chapter 2 Season 6, Jonesy has lost his mind. Players also began hearing strange recordings of him.

At first, it was thought to be part of the Spire challenge. However, it turns out that due to prolonged exposure to the Loop's effect, he had lost all memory and critical thinking ability.

2) Suits can cancel the effect of the Loop

As mentioned above, the Loop turns characters and individuals into mindless entities. However, some characters can prevent this from happening by wearing special suits.

For example, IO guards wear pressurized suits, while the Batman Who Laughs wears a visor made from material from DCU's dark multiverse.

1) Fuel consumption

Driving around in Fortnite comes at a cost. Much like in real life, loopers need to top up their car's gas tanks before heading out, which they can do via gas pumps or gas cans in-game.

