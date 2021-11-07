Top 5 Fortnite characters who will play an important role in Chapter 3

The number of characters in Fortnite that are pivotal to its lore is constantly increasing. From humble beginnings featuring Agent Jones to now having a roster of unforgettable individuals, the Fortnite universe is constantly expanding.

However, as time marches on, only a handful of them will play a vital role in Chapter 3.

With Fortnite Chapter 3 just beyond the horizon, here are some characters who will play a major role in the storyline

5) The Seven - "If they are correct, it will be the end."

The Seven will play a role throughout the lifetime of the game. They have been here since the birth of the Omniverse and will be here when the Imagined Order falls. Even though their end goal is unclear, they are the good guys in this story.

4) Doctor Slone - "Redacted"

Doctor Slone is no ordinary field agent. As a high-ranking officer within the Imagined Order, her story is only just beginning. After opening the redacted bunker on the island and once more establishing a foothold, players can expect to see her in Fortnite Chapter 3.

3) Singularity - "The first and the last."

Shiina @ShiinaBR Some new information about the Fortnite Lore:



- The Singularity outfit, which was a big part of the Season 9 event, will still play a huge role in the Fortnite Lore in the future!



- Donald Mustard has also confirmed that the Fortnite story will still be going on for YEARS!! Some new information about the Fortnite Lore:- The Singularity outfit, which was a big part of the Season 9 event, will still play a huge role in the Fortnite Lore in the future!- Donald Mustard has also confirmed that the Fortnite story will still be going on for YEARS!! https://t.co/66EPZRIK0n

The Singularity is one of the most enigmatic characters in the storyline. As mentioned by Donald Mustard earlier this year, she will have a huge role to play in the future. With Fortnite Chapter 3 speculated to begin soon, players could see her return to the island.

2) Midas Rex - "Long live the king."

Octane @OctanePSD

-

Really wanted to make a Midas piece after seeing Midas rex, Had tons of with this one specially with making the Midas really happy with how this turned out! hope you all like it :D

-

Art "Rebuilding Midas"Really wanted to make a Midas piece after seeing Midas rex, Had tons of with this one specially with making the Midas really happy with how this turned out! hope you all like it :D #Fortnite Art #Fortnite "Rebuilding Midas"-Really wanted to make a Midas piece after seeing Midas rex, Had tons of with this one specially with making the Midas really happy with how this turned out! hope you all like it :D-#FortniteArt #Fortnite https://t.co/B7JZV0AdIX

Although Midas may be dead, the Rex variant lives on. It's unclear how he came to the island, but there's speculation that he's from a different reality or was engineered by his daughter Jules. Given Midas Rex's hatred towards IO, he could play a major role in Fortnite Chapter 3.

1) Agent Jones - "Look sharp, we're saving reality."

Vitthal | Fortnite News ⚡ @VitthalG17

-Zero Point is still broken after the effect of the Galactus!

-Agent Jones has a snapshot?!

#Fortnite New Donald Mustard Banner! Things to notice:-Zero Point is still broken after the effect of the Galactus!-Agent Jones has a snapshot?! New Donald Mustard Banner! Things to notice:-Zero Point is still broken after the effect of the Galactus!-Agent Jones has a snapshot?!#Fortnite https://t.co/PVhHabzwLV

Agent Jones entered the loop during Season 6 and has been there ever since. Without the means to escape, his memory should have been wiped clean. Yet, in the latest teaser, he can be seen standing next to the Sideways and the Zero Point.

Even though it's unclear how this is possible, it's evident that he will play a role in Fortnite Chapter 3. What that will be is unknown as of now. However, according to some theories, the Agent Jones in the picture may not be the one that players know and love.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Danyal Arabi