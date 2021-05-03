Top 5 Exotic weapons to use in Fortnite Season 6

Fortnite recently introduced exotic weapons and there are only a handful in Season 6. Gamers are attracted to exotic weapons because of their rarity and uniqueness. However, it is quite difficult to come across one without knowing where to get these exotic weapons in the Fortnite map.

The latest v16.30 update from Fortnite has enhanced gameplay, and loopers are having a great time marching towards Victory Royale. The improved changes have increased competitiveness among players, and getting hold of a victory seems to be a challenge nowadays. Hence, having an exotic weapon might give players an added advantage over their opponents.

Even if loopers get to know the locations of the exotic weapons, it's difficult to choose the best one for the battle royale.

This article will focus on the 5 best exotic weapons loopers can find in Fortnite Season 6.

Fortnite Season 6: 5 best exotic weapons

Exotic weapons are available in Fortnite Season 6 in certain locations on the map. Finding them can be tricky, but getting hold of the best is trickier.

The following exotic weapons are the best a looper can have.

#5 Grappler Bow

Added to Season 6, this exotic weapon is the latest addition to Fortnite. It uses a targeting system to fire projectiles upon enemies. The projectile is a swift arrow that needs to be charged to travel the required distance. However, the damage remains the same irrespective of the charge.

Grappler Bow is fun, need to work on the accuracy though should have been a one pump😒😂 #Fortnite #TeamHiJinX #XboxShare pic.twitter.com/ANCSZsiBDT — PurpBoa🐍 ♡HiJinX♡ (@PurpBoa97) May 2, 2021

The Grappler Bow offers a DPS of 89 with 89 damage per shot. It fires only 1 arrow per second and has a 2.5X headshot multiplier.

The exotic weapon can be obtained by interacting with Lara Croft in the Stealthy Stronghold. Gamers are required to pay 500 Bars to get the Grappler Bow in Fortnite Season 6.

#4 Unstable Bow

Another recent addition to Fortnite weaponry, the Unstable Bow was added in Season 6 of Chapter 2. It works similar to the Grappler Bow and fires projectiles which need to be charged up.

In terms of damage, it shares a similar statistic to that of the Grappler Bow, offering 89 damage per shot. It takes 1 second to reload the next arrow and has a 2.5X headshot multiplier.

If you could make the Unstable Bow fire anything (besides what it already can!), what would it be? pic.twitter.com/8DQT9ViKRv — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 30, 2021

However, the difference between the Unstable Bow and the Grappler Bow is that the Unstable Bow changes its form every time an arrow is shot. It will either become the Primal Flame Bow, the Primal Stink Bow, the Mechanical Explosive Bow or the Mechanical Shockwave Bow.

Loopers can get hold of this exotic weapon by interacting with Rebirth Raven near Fort Crumpet. It will cost 500 Bars.

#3 Chug Cannon

Introduced in Season 5, the Chug Cannon is an exotic version of the Bandage Bazooka. Gamers can fire the weapon at their teammates or themselves and get a small amount of health. Chug Cannon uses a swift aim-bot feature similar to Ironman’s Repulsor Gauntlets.

The Chug Cannon is the new best healing item in Fortnite.



Here's how to get it:https://t.co/3n4Qnh937f — Fortnite News (@FortniteINTEL) February 2, 2021

Chug cannon occupies two slots instead of the normal single slot and takes 20 seconds to replenish after it has been fired.

Gamers can obtain Chug Cannon from Slurp Jonesy for 600 Bars at the Slurpy Swamps in Fortnite Season 6.

#2 Hop Rock Dualies

The exotic version of the dual pistols was added in Season 5 of Fortnite Chapter 2. In terms of functionality, they are similar to the dual pistols.

The Hop Rock Dualies has a DPS of 170 with 43 damage per shot. It uses medium ammo and takes 2.7 seconds to reload. They have a 2X headshot multiplier.

Gamers get a feeling of low gravity while using this weapon. The effect is similar to that of the Hop Rocks, hence the weapon gets its name from it.

The Hop Rock dualies can be found by talking to the Gutbomb character found at the Durr Burger. Loopers need to pay 500 Bars to purchase this weapon.

#1 Shadow Tracker

Another pistol on the list, the Shadow Tracker, is the exotic version of the Suppressed Pistol. The Shadow Tracker was introduced in Fortnite Season 5. It performs identical to the Suppressed Pistol. However, when it hits an opponent, it marks the location of every member of the team.

The Shadow Tracker offers a DPS of 195.7 along with 29 damage per shot. Reloading is extremely fast, as it takes only 1.3 seconds. The Shadow Tracker uses light ammo and has a 2X headshot multiplier.

Loopers can find the Shadow Tracker by purchasing it through Power Chord, which can be found in the Apres Ski. It costs 400 Bars, although it can also be picked up by eliminating an enemy who has it.

Note - This list reflects the views of the author