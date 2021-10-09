Top 5 Fortnite built-in emotes

Epic Games is known for its amazing collaborations and cosmetics. However, what sets the bar high is the Fortnite built-in emotes. Over many years and numerous seasons, more of these fantastic uniquely tailored emotes have been added to the game.

Although a lot of work and effort has gone into creating all of them, some stand out from the others for being extra unique and having that spark of madness embedded into them.

Top 5 built-in emotes in Fortnite that are absolutely amazing

5) Flake Shake

Fabio Sparklemane is by far the most unique NPC player they have got this season. While his dark origins are rather unsettling, his special built-in emote, "Flake Shake," is rather cheery; that's until players hear the lyrics of the song.

In addition to the song being eerie, the visuals are disturbing when other skins forcefully use the emote.

4) Go Ape

In Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6, Epic Games heavily collaborated with DC to create the Batman Zero Point Comics. While the players did receive a lot of DC themed cosmetics, their surprising collaboration at the end of the season was by far the best.

None other than Beast Boy was added to the item shop. However, unlike other skins, he featured a unique Fortnite built-in emote called Go Ape. Players can transform into his Gorilla form using this emote while on the fly.

3) Lightning Kick!

The "Lightning Kick!" Fortnite built-in emote is possibly one of the best added to the game to date. First introduced in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5, this emote soon became the talk of the town.

2) Extracurricularmor

The Extracurricularmor Fortnite built-in emote belongs to Isabelle Skin, based on the "Academy Calamity" concept by none other than renowned concept designer D3NNI_YT.

The emote's quick transition from the normal skin to the battle outfit was amazing and still used by many players today as their main skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

1) Venom Unleashed

It would be difficult not to place the Fortnite built-in emote for the Eddie Brock skin first on this list. By far, this is one of the most complex built-in emotes added to the game in Chapter 2 Season 8.

It allows players to switch between Eddie Brock and Venom on the fly during a match. Whilst it can forcibly be used on other skins, it doesn't pan out most of the time.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

