Top 5 Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 landing spots for Mythic and Exotic weapons

When it comes to easy elimination of enemies in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, nothing can beat the Mythic and Exotic weapons. These are extremely powerful and deal hefty damage to opponents compared to normal weapons.

Due to this reason, gamers prefer to get hold of them in the game so that the path towards a Victory Royale becomes easy. However, Mythic and Exotic weapons are spread out across the island and finding the perfect location may be a tad bit difficult for gamers.

This article will discuss the top five Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 landing spots for Exotic and Mythic weapons.

The best landing spots in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 that will arm players with Mythic and Exotic weapons early on

5) Butter Barn

Located on the southern aspect of the island, Butter Barn is the spawn point of Mancake NPC. The character possesses the Marksman Six Shooter exotic pistol in the game that is extremely potent when hipfired.

Landing at this location will also allow loopers to get a Spider-Man Web Shooter that spawns nearby. Also, the Chonker's Speedway is just a short distance away from where players can get the other loot.

4) Greasy Grove

Greasy Grove is located on the south-western aspect of the island and loopers landing at this location will get hold of the Exotic Chili Chug Splashes. NPC Guaco can be found selling this item near that area.

Chili Chug Splashes help in restoring the health of players. Therefore, it is of immense importance as survival is the key to winning a match in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

3) The Joneses

NPC Bunker Jonesy roams near the Joneses located south-east of the island. The character owns the Dub and gamers can buy the Exotic weapon from him in the game.

The Dub is notorious for the damage dealt to enemies at close range as it is basically a variant of Shotguns. Gamers who get this weapon will have an added advantage in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

2) Llama Homestead

Getting the Exotic Boom Sniper Rifle in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is easy. Loopers will have to land on Llama Homestead and pay a visit to Lt. John Llama and buy the weapon.

The location is also pivotal as a loot llama is guaranteed to spawn at this location. Therefore, players can get a hold of some great loot easily by landing here.

1) Sanctuary

Sanctuary is one of the most mysterious locations on the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 map. The location is the spawn point of Foundation and Scientist, the two members of the Seven.

Landing at this location, gamers will get hold of two exclusive weapons. The Foundation carries MK-Seven AR, while the Scientist possesses Hop Rock Dualies.

Needless to say, this is the best landing spot for Exotic and Mythic weapons in the game.

