Top 5 Fortnite characters who could break the loop

The Zero Point in Fortnite is the Alpha and the Omega. With it under the control of the Imagined Order, the Omniverse is nothing more than a playground for the organization.

In an attempt to play God and better understand this pure energy, they created a loop across numerous realities, experimenting with life and time itself. Though the organization has possibly existed for eons, there are those who would defy it, fight back, and attempt to break the loop.

Looped realities and shattered dreams: Characters who could easily break the loop in Fortnite

5) Infinity - "Victory in the stars"

Filled with stars and cosmic energy, this Fortnite character comes from another universe. With the power to bend reality, he could easily destroy the loop. However, he chose not to interfere with events and became a mere spectator.

4) Midas Rex - "Long live the King"

Much like his counterpart Midas, the Rex variant has a bone to pick with the Imagined Order as well. It would seem that across countless realities, Midas is hellbent on breaking the loop.

Though the reasons are unknown, the goal always remains the same: Break the loop and escape the island. Having said that, it is possible that Midas Rex has escaped the loop once before during the ancient Egyptian period.

3) Jules - "No refunds"

Much like her father, who tried to break the loop, Jules, too, desires to break free. With engineering mastery and ample resources, it's only a matter of time before she succeeds.

Although she may have secretly joined the Imagined Order, blood is always thicker than water. One day, she will fulfill Midas' dreams and avenge him.

2) The Foundation - "They're threatening the balance of the Omniverse"

The Foundation has been at war with the Imagined Order since time immemorial. His sole purpose has been to find Geno and the Sisters and put an end to the madness.

With The Seven rallying behind him and his newfound ally in Gotham, it is only a matter of time before the loop is shattered for good. The only question remains: "How much more is he willing to sacrifice for the greater good?"

1) The Cube Queen - "Witness reality burn"

The Cube Queen can easily destroy the loop. However, her plans are far more sinister. Rather than freeing reality, she plans on corrupting every last one. The loop is just another pawn in her elaborate plan to rule the Omniverse.

