Top 5 Fortnite characters who could outsmart Loki the God of Mischief

Loki is undoubtedly one of the smartest characters to have ever graced Fortnite. Given that he's the God of Mischief, his ability to outsmart, outthink, and outmaneuver everyone is justified.

Nonetheless, while he may be the smartest in his universe, he might get outplayed by several characters in the game. While not nearly as powerful as he is, they can match him in a battle of wits.

Fortnite: Top 5 characters who have the ability to outwit Loki

5) Doctor Slone

Much like Loki, Doctor Slone is a master of manipulation in her own right. To serve the Imagined Order, she would sacrifice anything or anyone to get the job done; this includes blowing up loopers and bringing down the Mothership on the island of Fortnite.

In this battle of wits, Doctor Slone may be able to outsmart Loki. Given her high level of training and years spent as a special agent, she has honed her skills to an extreme degree.

4) Wukong

Wukong is a legendary mythical figure in his own right, who has both the brawn and brain to take on opponents with ease. Blessed with immense strength and the ability to transform into various animals and objects, he would give Loki a run for his money.

To put it into perspective, Wukong would not only outsmart Loki but would annoy him to a point where he would give up and leave. He would not even have to use his strength to get the upper hand in any situation.

3) Agent Jonesy

After betraying the IO to try and stabilize the Zero Point in Fortnite, Jonesy could indeed be brighter than everyone expects him to be. To put it into perspective, although he's just a low-level field agent, he managed to outsmart Doctor Slone and contact The Foundation.

Nonetheless, going up against Loki would be a different ball game. However, given Jonesy's determination, resourcefulness, and perseverance, dealing with the God of Mischief would be a cakewalk.

2) The Visitor

The Visitor is by far one of the most intelligent characters to have been present in Fortnite. It's unclear what power this sentient being possessed. However, given that he could reorganize the island's matter and create a new one is a big deal.

When going up against Loki, The Visitor would outsmart him without even trying. Being the God of Mischief is one thing, but outsmarting the IO and creating a black hole using a makeshift rocket is on a different level.

1) Midas

When it comes to tricks and elaborate schemes in Fortnite, none outdoes Midas. From his humble origins as a crime boss to nearly breaking the loop and being free, he has done it all, not as being with supernatural power, but as a mere mortal.

However, even before Loki could go against Midas in a battle of wits, he would first have to find him, which is easier said than done. The most likely scenario would be that Midas would make Loki run about in circles much as he did with the Burning Wolf when recruiting him to join the First Shadows.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar