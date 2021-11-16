Top 5 Fortnite characters who sell weapons that are actually useful

Chapter 2 Season 8 of Fortnite has 27 NPCs spread all across the map. Players can get questlines and free rewards from them, ranging from weapons to consumables. Some of these NPCs also sell helpful weapons.

If players are having trouble finding good loot or want a guaranteed headstart over their opponents, they can drop near an NPC. This will ensure they get a strong weapon to eliminate nearby enemies and continue searching for better loot.

Most useful Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 NPCs with best weapon drops

As the current Fortnite season comes to an end, loopers need all the help they can get to win games and complete their Battle Pass. Naturally, landing on a character that provides useful weapons would be the best play.

5) Pitstop

Users can find Pitstop near Boney Burbs and head up to her if they want to purchase the Dragon's Breath Sniper rifle. The exotic weapon can be bought for 500 gold bars and is the only way players can get this weapon.

Dragon's Breath Sniper might not be the best weapon in the game, but it would undoubtedly be helpful in late games.

4) Scuba Jonesy

Roaming around Coral Castle, players can find Scuba Jonesy, who sells the epic Rail Gun for 250 gold bars.

This hybrid AR/Sniper is an excellent weapon if players have a strategic position and have enough resources to take long-range fights.

3) Cube monsters

Cube monsters don't necessarily drop weapons. However, killing these monsters refreshes shields for gamers. Moreover, users can also get cube parts to upgrade Sideways weapons by killing these Fortnite characters.

Lastly, a successful Sideways encounter always helps loopers gather massive amounts of loot.

2) Spacefarer Ariana Grande

Players can go over to the pier at Believer Beach to find the Spacefarer Ariana Grande NPC in Fortnite.

She is one of the most valuable characters in the game as she sells the rare Automatic Sniper Rifle and Assault Rifle for 200 and 50 gold bars, respectively.

1) Kor

In Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, the best character has to be Kor, that too by a considerable margin. The NPC not only sells a legendary Automatic Sniper Rifle for 300 gold bars but also the epic Assault Rifle for 100 gold bars.

This completes 50% of a player's weapon loadout without even searching for loot. They can locate Kor at Misty Meadows.

Several other NPCs sell rare Pump Shotguns or SMGs, and loopers can also visit them if they prefer to start with such weapons. Clearly, the variety of NPCs in Fornite Chapter 2 Season 8 has been a significant upside.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer