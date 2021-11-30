Top 5 Fortnite characters who could survive in any environment

Loopers have seen several Fortnite characters, some weak and some strong. However, there are certainly some characters that are extremely powerful and capable of surviving in any environment.

Be it hot or cold, rainy or sandstrom, some Fortnite characters are extremely robust. A few of these are literally out of this world, others are extremely strong, and the rest possess efficient gadgets to endure any environment they are put in.

Fortnite characters that can endure any environment

5) Dude

The buffed-up version of Ryan Reynolds from his latest movie Nice Guy is literally one of the strongest NPCs. Naturally, this Fortnite character not only has muscles but is specifically built to take in whatever is thrown at him.

Whether it's scorching heat or freezing cold, Dude won't even have to blink while going through it.

Your FN Skins Politics @FNpoliticviews Dude skin from fortnite will represent Dude in the new fortnite movie, 'Free Guy'!! Dude skin from fortnite will represent Dude in the new fortnite movie, 'Free Guy'!! https://t.co/MHjkcZID3j

4) Omega

The OG Fortnite character is certainly resilient. Omega seems to have a suit that might be comparable to that of Iron Man. This armor is extremely rugged and can withstand any kind of environment.

Naturally, Omega has always been considered one of the strongest characters in the battle royale game.

3) Rick Sanchez

Whether as a Fortnite character or an inter-dimensional space explorer, Rick Sanchez is invincible. Not only has the scientist seen the worst of every other planet out there, he has also witnessed countless other universes go in the bin.

In fact, Rick also played a major role in helping Dr. Slone deal with the threat of the Last Reality in Chapter 2 Season 7.

2) Driftwalker

The undead version of the Drift skin in Fortnite is also affected by corruption. Clearly, the Driftwalker can withstand any environment as he has the durability of the corruption along with the fact that he is unaffected by anything on the map.

Driftwalker is one of the newest characters introduced to the game in Fortnitemares 2021, and he comes with Corrupted Tendrils.

1) Cube Queen

Indubitably, the most obvious name on this list has to be the Cube Queen. The most recent yet terrifying addition to the Fortnite lore is basically a god of reality, and she possesses enough power to destroy an entire island.

Surely the Queen will have no issues taking in any kind of seasonal discomfort from even the harshest of conditions.

Clearly, Fortnite has some of the strongest characters in the history of gaming. While some of these might have a few weaknesses, others are practically invincible.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul