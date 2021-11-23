Top 5 Fortnite characters who will play an important role in Chapter 3

As Fortnite transitions from Chapter 2 Season 8 to Chapter 3, it will be interesting to see where the story goes. Many old characters might end up making huge sacrifices. On the other hand, there will certainly be some new characters in the story.

Fortunately, some popular characters from Chapter 2 will continue playing an important role in Chapter 3. These characters either play a central role in the storyline or will be introduced for the sole purpose of leading players in the upcoming chapter.

Main characters in Fortnite Chapter 3 storyline

It is hard to predict which characters will make it to Fortnite Chapter 3. However, some of them are just too popular to be killed by Epic Games. Moreover, the remaining few days aren't enough to finish the stories of certain characters.

5) Dr. Slone

The chances of Dr. Slone making it to Fortnite Chapter 3 are extremely slim. Rumors have been that she will be making a massive sacrifice to stop the Cube Queen. However, if her efforts to stop the Queen succeed and she leads players to the rumored 'Flipside', she might have a major role to play in the next Chapter.

4) Midas

The theories surrounding the revival of Midas don't seem to stop. Even after his unfortunate demise in Chapter 2 Season 4, Midas in Fortnite still remains one of the most popular characters. Players have been asking Epic Games to bring Midas back, and he might just return in Chapter 3.

3) Ariana Grande

For some reason, even after her Rift Tour concert, Ariana Grande got another skin variant. Moreover, the popular artist's agency also revealed that they are working on a project with Epic for Christmas. Therefore, fans can expect Ariana Grande to also be important in Fortnite Chapter 3.

2) Agent Jones

Donald Mustard recently leaked the whereabouts of Agent Jones, who went missing back in the Zero Crisis event. Fans feared the rogue IO agent ended up dead. To the contrary, Jonesy is alive and well, and he might be protecting the Zero Point in the Flipside.

Without the IO, it might be up to Agent Jones to protect the new island in Fortnite Chapter 3.

1) Foundation

The Foundation only made cameo appearances up until now. However, the threat in Chapter 2 Season 8 might be big enough to call him to protect the island full-time. Therefore, the Foundation can certainly play an important role in Fortnite Chapter 3. He is certainly the most-awaited character who is yet to arrive as a skin.

It will be interesting to see the roles these important characters play in Fortnite Chapter 3. Clearly, there will be many characters who might become new favorites in the upcoming chapter while some of these might also become irrelevant.

