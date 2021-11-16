×
Create
Notifications

Top 5 Fortnite characters who aren't worthy of Mjölnir

These 5 Fortnite characters couldn&#039;t lift Mj&ouml;lnir even if they wanted to (Image via Sportskeeda)
These 5 Fortnite characters couldn't lift Mjölnir even if they wanted to (Image via Sportskeeda)
Matthew Wilkins
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Nov 16, 2021 01:33 AM IST
Listicle

Over the years, there have been several powerful weapons featured in Fortnite. Mjölnir is one of them. Forged from "Uru" metal in the heart of a dying star, this is not the everyday typical battle hammer.

To wield this weapon, one must not only be strong but worthy of it as well. Many have tried to lift it but failed. Despite the Metaverse expanding and powerful characters coming into the fray, most are unworthy of lifting the hammer.

Fortnite characters who have been deemed unworthy of lifting Mjölnir

5) Cube Queen

All hail the Cube Queen 👑🟪 #Fortnite #Fortography #FortniteSeason8 https://t.co/dS4yrzUrSI

It's unclear if the Golden Cube manifested her into reality or vice versa. However, the Queen's strength cannot be denied. Reality crumbles before her will, while her armies seek out worlds to corrupt.

Nevertheless, much like Hela, she is unworthy of Mjölnir. Her lust for power and willingness to get it at any cost has rendered her unable to lift the hammer.

4) Ragnarok

❄ The cold harbingers of a chilling revelation 🗻Fortography featuring Ragnarok and Valkyrie from Fortnite. 💙#fortnite #fortography #screenshots #ragnarok #valkyrie https://t.co/4PiwPbBiB9

Ragnarok may have the blood of the Gods flowing through his veins, but he has been found unworthy. Even though he may look like a true Asgardian, he is not who he claims to be.

There are no records in Asgard that suggest he is part of the bloodline. While he may have others fooled, Mjölnir knows the truth.

3) Midas Rex

you shine, you win. (1/2)↳Midas Rex Fortnite OutfitPlease consider using code "Therm" in the Item Shop! #Ad #EpicPartner#Fortnite #fortnitephotography #Fortography #FortniteZeroPoint #FortniteCreative https://t.co/2S2hFs8gZL

In Latin, "Rex" means "king". However, after appearing alongside DCU villains such as the Joker and Poison Ivy, it's clear that he's forgotten his royal place. He has mixed with the lowest in the Metaverse and is thus unworthy of lifting the mighty Mjölnir.

2) Meowscles

"98,99 and 100!"A quick shot of meowscles!#Fortnite #Fortography #FortniteArt https://t.co/vp1JzMG1ab

Meowscles is easily one of the strongest characters in Fortnite. He was introduced to Fortnite during Chapter 2 Season 2. Sadly, despite his strength, he is unworthy of lifting Mjölnir.

Having worked for both SHADOW and GHOST organizations, he is no longer trustworthy. Perhaps if he had played the part of a double agent, Meowscles might have been granted the power to lift the mighty hammer.

1) Fishstick

"Goodbye Coral Castle :('-Atlantian Fishstick-#Fortnite #FortniteSeason7 #Fortography #VirtualPhotography @FortniteGame https://t.co/lybWcMnxzK

Fishstick is one of Fortnite's most popular characters. He has been around since Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 7. Despite having multiple edit styles and being an all-round good guy, he simply can't wield Mjölnir.

Based on the evidence, the real Fishstick died in the Batman Zero Point Comics. This means that only his snapshot is left in the Loop and is thus unworthy.

ALSO READArticle Continues below

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी