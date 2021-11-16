Top 5 Fortnite characters who aren't worthy of Mjölnir

Over the years, there have been several powerful weapons featured in Fortnite. Mjölnir is one of them. Forged from "Uru" metal in the heart of a dying star, this is not the everyday typical battle hammer.

To wield this weapon, one must not only be strong but worthy of it as well. Many have tried to lift it but failed. Despite the Metaverse expanding and powerful characters coming into the fray, most are unworthy of lifting the hammer.

Fortnite characters who have been deemed unworthy of lifting Mjölnir

5) Cube Queen

It's unclear if the Golden Cube manifested her into reality or vice versa. However, the Queen's strength cannot be denied. Reality crumbles before her will, while her armies seek out worlds to corrupt.

Nevertheless, much like Hela, she is unworthy of Mjölnir. Her lust for power and willingness to get it at any cost has rendered her unable to lift the hammer.

4) Ragnarok

Ragnarok may have the blood of the Gods flowing through his veins, but he has been found unworthy. Even though he may look like a true Asgardian, he is not who he claims to be.

There are no records in Asgard that suggest he is part of the bloodline. While he may have others fooled, Mjölnir knows the truth.

3) Midas Rex

In Latin, "Rex" means "king". However, after appearing alongside DCU villains such as the Joker and Poison Ivy, it's clear that he's forgotten his royal place. He has mixed with the lowest in the Metaverse and is thus unworthy of lifting the mighty Mjölnir.

2) Meowscles

Meowscles is easily one of the strongest characters in Fortnite. He was introduced to Fortnite during Chapter 2 Season 2. Sadly, despite his strength, he is unworthy of lifting Mjölnir.

Having worked for both SHADOW and GHOST organizations, he is no longer trustworthy. Perhaps if he had played the part of a double agent, Meowscles might have been granted the power to lift the mighty hammer.

1) Fishstick

Fishstick is one of Fortnite's most popular characters. He has been around since Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 7. Despite having multiple edit styles and being an all-round good guy, he simply can't wield Mjölnir.

Based on the evidence, the real Fishstick died in the Batman Zero Point Comics. This means that only his snapshot is left in the Loop and is thus unworthy.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar