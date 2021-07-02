Top 5 Fortnite clickbait concepts that ended up actually being added to the game

Fortnite, like other games, has a problem with clickbait content floating around on the internet. With new leaks and teases constantly dropping, it's difficult for Fortnite creators and streamers to come up with something fresh to drive up their clicks, views, and engagement.

As a result, sometimes, these content creators resort to clickbait. At least it seemed like clickbait at the time. But in a bit of a twist of narrative, some of those clickbaity things came true. This article dives into the five times that happened.

Fortnite clickbait video. Image via Reddit

When Fortnite clickbait became real

5) Vehicles

Vehicles have become a staple of Fortnite since their addition, and they are one of the most requested additions. Still, they were once clickbait for YouTube videos until they finally made their arrival. Many vehicles have come and gone, but many speculated vehicles were added to the game.

Choppas, Cars, Boats, and Surfboards. Pick your ride and do whatever it takes to capture all 3 objectives and take home the win!



Play 16v16 Desert Chaos by @SundayCWs



🎥: SundayCW

🔗: https://t.co/51DUPuVjUY pic.twitter.com/vWsjyavS6d — Fortnite Creative (@FNCreate) June 24, 2021

4) Drake in Fortnite

After Drake streamed Fortnite with Ninja and Travis Scott, the game's popularity soared. People were clamoring to see the Drake skin in the Item Shop. Many people even photoshopped it in.

Two of Drake's viral songs made their way into the emote category. While a Drake skin did not materialize, The Hotline Bling emote was added to the world. Later, a Toosie Slide emote also joined the roster. It's not exactly what those content creators speculated, but it was close enough.

Tootsie Slide. Image via Epic Games Store

3) Thanos

Back in 2018, the first crossover happened in Fortnite. Fortnite x Avengers was all the rage and produced one of the best Limited Time Modes the game has seen. With the ability to play as Thanos or use some of the Avengers weapons, one can see why that might resonate with fans.

Still, when it leaked and was announced, many people tried to clickbait their way into more content about it. Many people photoshopped Thanos onto their skin library to trick people into thinking it would happen.

It didn't happen immediately, but a Thanos skin was later added to the game, proving those clickbaiters right.

Thanos skin. Image via YouTube

2) Marvel heroes

Based purely on Marvel's popularity, content creators predicted the arrival of many Marvel characters. Some even claimed that Thor would join the cast. Eventually, in Fortnite's Nexus War, these heroes did arrive. Nearly every speculated hero was added to the game except for Spider-Man. However, that could very well happen soon.

I would like Spiderman in fortnite — Midoriya Deku (@Greenanimeboy) June 26, 2021

1) Tilted Towers

Tilted Towers is one of the most popular POIs in all of Fortnite. For a long time, many YouTube videos and articles swore that Tilted was facing imminent destruction.

At the time, there was no way they could have known this, but eventually, the location was destroyed by a volcano. It was replaced with Neo Tilted. Even now, there are no Tilted Towers, so those speculations were inadvertently correct again.

Tilted Towers. Image via Epic Games Store

Edited by Srijan Sen