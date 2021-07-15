Top 5 Fortnite emotes that only cost 200 V-Bucks

Fortnite has made a living off of emotes, both figuratively and literally. One of the best aspects of the game is being able to dance or do a symbol.

Whether it's in the heat of battle, when players know they're outmanned, when they've secured the Victory Royale or in many other instances, emoting is the most fun thing to do in Fortnite.

Some emotes are expensive, but most of them are worth the V-Bucks. Paying 800 V-Bucks for an emote seems like a lot, but to put it frankly, those emotes are just so cool.

Emotes don't have to be so expensive, though. Many of the best emotes are just 200 V-Bucks. Here are the best hidden gems in the cheap emote section of Fortnite.

200 V-Bucks emotes in Fortnite

5. IDK

The IDK emote is a pretty good one. It's perfect for a lot of situations and is actually one of the few emotes that can communicate with teammates. If a teammate throws up the "need ammo" symbol, the IDK emote is a good response. IDK can also be a good taunt after an elimination.

4. Bring It

The Bring It emote is probably the best emote to use in the middle of a match. Whether it's during a battle and a player wants to taunt an opponent or before a fight breaks out and a player wants to challenge a passerby, this is the perfect in-game emote.

While the risk of embarrassment is high if players use this emote and end up eliminated, the enjoyment of calling out a player with a simple emote before eliminating them is too much to pass up on.

3. Ground Pound

With the ever increasing number of superheroes in Fortnite, Ground Pound is an essential emote to have to use with them. Ground pound makes any skin look heroic, but pairing it with an actual superhero skin is the perfect skin/emote combo. Ground pound goes great with skins like Iron Man, Black Widow, Superman, Batman and so many more.

Master the superhero landing.



The new Ground Pound Emote is available now! pic.twitter.com/9GNn7psteE — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) January 5, 2019

2. Finger Wag

The "No, no, no" emote, the Finger Wag, is one of the best emotes to taunt players with. Whether it's in the heat of battle and players want to warn opponents that they have no chance or after the elimination as a little bit of salt in the wound, this emote is one of the best taunts in the game. After all, what are emotes for?

1. T-Pose

Arguably the best emote in all of Fortnite is the T-Pose. When this hit the Item Shop, everyone was buying it. It took Fortnite by storm and then wiggled its way into the real world. People everywhere were T-Posing, and Fortnite players could have the emote for just 200 V-Bucks. One of the best cosmetics in the entire game for so cheap is an opportunity most players did not pass up.

