Top 5 Fortnite POIs that are completely forgotten

Ever since its inception, the Fortnite map has constantly been evolving. Several POIs have come and gone, and the likes of Tilted Towers have become legendary. Unfortunately, there are several locations that players end up forgetting.

Keeping track of all the locations on the Fortnite map throughout its 18 seasons is certainly hard. On top of this, Epic Games often replaces old POIs with new ones. Since the more recent locations are significantly better than the older ones, players completely forget them.

Note: This listicle is subjective and depicts the views of the writer.

Fortnite POIs that fans don't find worth remembering

Unfortunately, Fortnite has seen several locations that have been so useless that even when they existed, players never visited them. Clearly, these POIs weren't worth remembering amongst all others.

5) Snobby Shores

Tucked away in the corner of the Fortnite map was Snobby Shores. Between Chapter 1 Season 2, and Season 7, this POI was the westernmost point on the map. The distance of this POI from the center of the island was one reason why players never visited Snobby Shores. The lack of action and poor loot kept most players away from Snobby for the entirety of its existence, which is why hardly anyone remembers the POI.

4) Rickety Rig

Even though Rickety Rig was a relatively newer addition to the Fortnite map, players still have difficulty remembering this POI. Rickety was essentially a trash island, and it is surprising to many players how it even got promoted to a named location. Unfortunately, the place was removed from the map just after a single season of existence.

3) Shifty Shafts

For the majority of Chapter 1, Shift Shafts had been a named POI on the Fortnite map. It only got removed after the black hole sucked most of the locations in the Season X finale. However, people still don't remember what Shifty looked like. Given the fact that the place was a mining shaft, a majority of it remained underground. On the surface level, Shifty Shafts was only a bunch of houses.

2) Wailing Woods

The original Wailing Woods hardly pops into the minds of players when they hear about the named POI. Even though it is one of the original Fortnite locations, players only recognized Wailing Woods after the Cube rolled through it. Before Chapter 1 Season 5, people hardly knew about the patch of forest next to Lonely Lodge.

1) Holly Hatchery

Holly Hatchery features first on this list because it was on the Fortnite map just last season, and people have already forgotten about it. For a hot second, Holly Hedges was renamed Holly Hatchery, but only a few players noticed the change with everything else going on. The POI returned to its original name as soon as Chapter 2 Season 8 arrived.

Most of the Fortnite locations that have been wholly forgotten have now been replaced by better ones. Naturally, their absence from the game doesn't hurt a lot of players.

