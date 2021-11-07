Top 5 Fortnite skins that quickly turned controversial

Character outfits are some of the most loved Fortnite cosmetics. Unfortunately, not all of these receive the same amount of love from players. Although fans had been desperate for the arrival of many skins, some skins were undoubtedly disappointing.

Fortnite has a history of releasing controversial skins. While some skins are pay-to-win, some are either politically incorrect or end up upsetting fans for random reasons. Naturally, the developers end up facing a lot of backlash for releasing such skins.

Fortnite skins that instantly stirred up controversy after their release

Not all skins in Fortnite are well received by players. There might be a few disappointed faces after every skin's release. However, there are a few outfits that ended up upsetting a large number of players.

5) Ghostbusters

When Fortnite announced a Ghostbusters collaboration for Fortnitemares, fans expected some of the popular characters from the franchise. If not characters, they at least expected a Ghostbusters LTM. However, all they got was default characters dressed in busters' costumes. These skins were heavily looked down upon by players as soon as they were released.

4) J Balvin

The controversy surrounding J Balvin Fortnite skin came as a surprise. Most of its critics were conservatives who were against the LGBTQ+ community. Balvin's skin's LGBTQ+ undertones weren't the first time Fortnite received flak for supporting the community. Several fans reacted similarly to the Rainbow Royale pride cosmetics.

3) Joy

Joy is a community skin designed by Dahja Cat in support of people having vitiligo skin disorder. Unfortunately, many players failed to see the good this skin aims to achieve and ended up causing controversy around the Fortnite skin. Although many players and creators supported Dahja for creating the skin, several others asked for a non-vitiligo version of the outfit.

dahja 🎄 @DahjaCat I can not even explain how much happiness is filled inside me, Epic Games I love you with all my heart. Thank you for making my dreams come true. WELCOME TO FORTNITE JOY I LOVE YOU BABIE 😭🌈 I can not even explain how much happiness is filled inside me, Epic Games I love you with all my heart. Thank you for making my dreams come true. WELCOME TO FORTNITE JOY I LOVE YOU BABIE 😭🌈 https://t.co/66rUhYcxQx

2) Custom superhero skins

Fortnite allowed players to customize their superhero skins with a new range of cosmetics in the item shop. However, the custom superhero skins turned out to be pay-to-win since players could customize them into all-black and all-white variants. This stirred up quite a lot of controversy, forcing Epic Games to disable these variants.

nook³ @GatoNookCL fortnite custom superhero skins when you were able to have em be all black: fortnite custom superhero skins when you were able to have em be all black: https://t.co/i76hzfX9gs

1) Toy Soldier

Another skin that was branded pay-to-win by players soon after its release was the Toy Soldier skin. The skin resembled a toy soldier and was completely colored green. This allowed players to camouflage and hide in trees and bushes, which got highly annoying to others.

Fortnite @FortniteGame A good soldier never leaves a man behind.



The new Toy Soldier Set is available in the Item Shop now! A good soldier never leaves a man behind.The new Toy Soldier Set is available in the Item Shop now! https://t.co/KlrATwcPYw

It is evident that Fortnite players do not like pay-to-win skins or those attached to a political or a social issue. As long as Epic Games sticks to collaborations or creative skins, it can steer clear of controversies.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar