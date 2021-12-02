Top 5 Fortnite Weapons that are overpowered but fun to use

Epic Games frequently adds overpowered weapons to Fortnite, often ending up ruining the experience for others. Players with access to overpowered weapons use them to wreak havoc and stack up more Victory Royales. Clearly, for some, such weapons can also be fun to use.

Ever since the inception of the Battle Royale game, Epic Games has added several Mythic weapons in Fortnite. They can either be found on specific POIs, such as the Infinity Blade, or players can get them by defeating Mythic Bosses in the game.

Overpowered Fortnite weapons that are fun to use

Broken weapons often end up being controversial. However, they are certainly the most fun way to win as many games as possible.

5) Infinity Gauntlet

The first Mythic Fortnite weapon was the Infinity Gauntlet, which turned players into Thanos. This gave players extra HP and shield along with the ability to boost and stomp on their enemies. When it originally arrived, it was extremely powerful, and given the fact that there was only one Infinity Gauntlet on the entire map, the lucky person had a lot of fun using it.

4) Infinity Sword

On a cold winter day, the Infinity Blade suddenly appeared on top of Polar Peaks, and it sent the island into a frenzy. The Infinity Blade was one of the most overpowered weapons in Fortnite, and the fact that it came right before a tournament made things worse. However, the blade could smash through structures and make players almost invincible.

3) Venom Symbiote

Another overpowered Fortnite Mythic weapon that was fun to use is the Venom Symbiote. It grabbed and damaged players through several layers of structures and also enabled gliders to redeploy. Clearly, players who found the Venom Symbiote became harder to fight against. On the other hand, grabbing enemies was extremely fun.

2) Double Pump

Mythic weapons aren't the only overpowered weapons in the game. The original pump shotgun is one of the strongest weapons players have ever seen in Fortnite. Even the gray pump could one-shot players from long distances. Coupled with the ability to double pump, the pump shotguns were extremely difficult to go against. However, for those using these, eliminating players was always fun.

1) Midas' Drum Gun

High Fire Rate and Damage to Midas' Drum Gun made it one of the most powerful weapons to ever exist in Fortnite. There were several demands to nerf the mythic weapon, which did not end up happening. The Midas' Drum Gun is used to melt players in seconds, and it could tear through structures easily, making it extremely fun to use.

Clearly, overpowered weapons have like the two faces of a coin. On the one hand, they are extremely fun to use, but on the other hand, it could be extremely annoying for those on the receiving end.

