Top 5 weapons that should be unvaulted in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Epic Games ensures to curate the perfect Fortnite weapon selection for every season. However, the decision to vault and unvault certain weapons isn't always a popular one.

Regardless, not much harm can be done if some fan-favourite weapons are unvaulted in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. There are only a few days remaining before the season ends, and players can certainly have some fun in the ongoing Wild Week.

Fan-favourite weapons that Fortnite should bring back in Chapter 2 Season 8

Several interesting Fortnite weapons were a part of the previous season but were vaulted after that. Players would love to see them again in Chapter 2 Season 8. Some would also love to see the weapons that lost the War Effort vote and completely new weapons.

5) Tactical Shotgun

The departure of the Tactical Shotgun left a massive hole in the Shotgun class from Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. Even with the Combat Shotgun and the Lever-action Shotgun, players still miss the Tactical Shotgun. Often rated as the best shotgun in the game, the Tac needs to return at least once before the season ends.

4) Combat SMG

One of the first War Effort votes in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 was between the Combat AR and Combat SMG. Unfortunately, the AR defeated the SMG in the vote. However, players would have loved to see the SMG in the ongoing season as well. Therefore, it would be interesting to see all the losing War Effort items arrive in the game before the season ends.

3) Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle

Without long-range weapons such as the Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle, battle royale games aren't as much fun. Being unvaulted after Season 6, the Bolt-action made a brief appearance in Season 7 and got unvaulted again. Players would certainly love to use the better Sniper Rifle instead of the Automatic Sniper Rifle before the season ends.

2) Thermal Scoped Assault Rifle

The corruption in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 sometimes makes it hard to spot enemies. Therefore, the Thermal Scoped AR will pick up on heat signatures of enemies and help players spot them better. It is also an extremely fun weapon to use, and the scope also increases players' accuracy.

1) Drum Gun

The Drum Gun in Fortnite is certainly one of the most popular weapons of all time. In fact, the Midas Mythical Drum Gun will certainly be the first choice for almost all players if it returns to Chapter 2 Season 8. Clearly, fans deserve to use the Drum Gun for one last time before Chapter 3 finally starts.

Bringing back all these weapons would certainly make the last few days of Fornite Chapter 2 Season 8 wild. The season has already descended into chaos, and it plans to end in destruction. Unvaulting all these weapons would be a wonderful surprise for players.

