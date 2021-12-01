What will happen to the Fortnite Season 8 map during the live event?

The Corruption is set to take over Fortnite before the Chapter 2 Season 8 live event. Inasmuch, preparations for 'The End' have already begun. As the Cube Queen and IO prepare for the finale, the battle royale's map is undergoing several interesting changes.

The Cube Town pyramid, at the center of the map, and Guava Fort, near Pleasant Park, are currently evolving and will be completed by the time the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 live event starts.

The Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 map will be at its finest before the 'The End' live event. For a hot second, it will have a post-apocalyptic look with interesting POIs that players have been waiting for since the season began.

Fortnite 'The End' live event map: Cube Pyramid, Guava Fort, Corruption, and more

The most noticeable change coming to the map is the Corruption. Right before the Fortnite live event, the Corruption will be in its final stage and cover most of the map. Apart from the few coastal POIs, almost all the other major POIs are going to turn purple and orange, including the trees and rivers.

Another major highlight of the live event map is going to be the Fortnite Cube Pyramid. The pyramid at the center of the map is yet not complete, but will be ready in time for the 'The End' event, when the Cube Queen will finally unleash her wrath.

Players and the IO are collectively working on completing the Guava Fort in Fortnite. This is possibly going to be the island's final effort at stopping the Cube Queen, and the Fort should be complete by the time the live event goes down.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: 'The End' live event timings

Titled 'The End', the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 live event will begin at 4PM ET on Saturday, December 4. Players can join in parties of up to 16 members to fight the Cube Monster hordes. It is always good to join the live event playlist 45-60 minutes early in order to avoid getting stuck in queues.

HYPEX @HYPEX Now that "The End" playlist got leaked I can finally talk about this: Chapter 3 is planned to launch on December 7th (It's SOO good btw) and the Blackhole stays during 5th-6th.



These sources were NEVER wrong about many things, if they're wrong this time I'll take the blame lol. Now that "The End" playlist got leaked I can finally talk about this: Chapter 3 is planned to launch on December 7th (It's SOO good btw) and the Blackhole stays during 5th-6th.These sources were NEVER wrong about many things, if they're wrong this time I'll take the blame lol.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

After the playable live event, players will transition to Chapter 3. Fortnite will shut down for two days and the servers will be back up again for Chapter 3 Season 1, starting December 7.

Edited by Saman