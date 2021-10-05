When is Fortnite Combat SMG coming to Chapter 2 Season 8: Expected release date, stats, and more

The Fortnite Combat SMG is one of the most anticipated weapons due to arrive in Chapter 2 Season 8. While SMGs are not generally that popular, in the steady hands of seasoned players, they can beam opponents until they get knocked down.

What SMGs lack in damage output they make up for with high rates of fire and relatively low recoil, if used correctly. Although they have a limited range, SMGs can do more damage than Shotguns in certain situations.

While the choice of a good SMG is rather limited, the upcoming Fortnite Combat SMG is set to change all of that. Though it won't significantly impact gameplay style, having it in the loot pool will provide more freedom of choice.

Fortnite Combat SMG has some really impressive numbers

Unlike other weapons in the season's loot pool added at the start, the Fortnite Combat SMG has to be voted into the game. Much like the Shockwave Launcher, players will have to spend gold bars to bring the weapon in-game.

Based on the latest information, the second round of funding for the war effort will begin today (October 5) or during the Fortnite 18.20 update (October 12).

HYPEX @HYPEX Reminder that these are the upcoming funding rounds, Round 2 will probably start this Tuesday or next update. What are you voting for?- Round 2: Combat SMG OR Combat AR

Depending on when the funding starts and how much players donate, the Fortnite Combat SMG can be added within five days to a week of the voting round going live. Based on this speculation, the weapon can be in-game anywhere between October 10 and 20.

While the exact release date is unknown, there are stats related to the weapon that the renowned leaker HYPEX has discovered. Although these are subject to change, as of now, the stats for the Fortnite Combat SMG are:

Body & Build Damage: 18, 19, 20, 21, 22

Headshot Damage: 32, 33, 35, 37, 39

Reload Time: 2.6, 2.5, 2.4, 2.3, 2.2

Fire Rate: 12

Spread: 0.56

Magazine Size: 26

Note: Damage and reload time scale according to the tier of the weapon.

By the looks of it, the Fortnite Combat SMG packs quite the punch and will make short work of opponents in the right hands. However, the downside is that this weapon may not even get a chance to be featured in this season if the Combat AR wins the vote.

BENZ4DUCKS🦆 @benz4ducks

Bruh @HYPEX So they bring 2 new weapons to BR and make us choose only one??Bruh @HYPEX So they bring 2 new weapons to BR and make us choose only one??

Bruh

As disappointing as it sounds, this is the grim reality of the situation, and players will have to be a bit optimistic and hope for the best. In either case, if not this season, then in the next, the weapon will more than likely be added to the normal loot pool.

