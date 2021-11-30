Top 5 rare Fortnite skins to buy as soon as they hit the item shop

Fortnite's massive cosmetic pool gives players hundreds if not thousands of options to choose from in their footlocker to deck their character out in the coolest style they can find.

For most, purchasing skins through the item shop is a regular task, however, there are a collection of skins that are almost-must-buys given their rarity.

Most of Fortnite's rarest skins first came out during Chapter 1 in its early days and haven't released them in the item shop much over the last couple of years. If and when these skins do hit the shop once again, here are the top 5 players should grab right away.

Rare Fortnite skins that should be bought the minute they drop in the shop

1) Aerial Assault Trooper

This is one of the rarest Fortnite skins in the entire game due to its lack of availability in the item shop since its release. Aerial Assault Trooper hasn't been seen back in the item shop since December of 2017, and it only stayed for 50 days when it first came out.

Epic Games has teased this skin's return a couple of times, so players need to keep a watchful eye, for if this skin comes back, it's a must-buy.

2) Black Knight

Another skin from Chapter 1, the Black Knight skin hasn't been seen in the Fortnite shop since 2018. It's been known as an incredibly rare skin like Aerial Assault Trooper from its short time in the shop.

During its prime, Black Knight was one of the most feared and desired skins, and if it comes back in the future, tons of players will grab him.

3) Double Helix

Double Helix was last seen in 2018, similar to the Black Knight, and it saw great popularity among the player base during its initial first days. Since this is a reskin of Archtype from a bundle players could obtain by purchasing the Nintendo Switch Bundle, its rarity skyrockets.

This skin may not be back in the shop any time soon, but it'll be a big hit from its exclusiveness.

4) Special Forces

Straight out of the Save the World game mode for Fortnite, the Special Forces skin hasn't been seen in almost 800 days. People have sold their accounts with this skin to others who want to obtain it's ultra rare status.

Special Forces has been seen in a few cinematics that Epic Games have released, so he could possibly be coming back in later days.

5) Black Widow

Fortnite and Marvel has been one of the most successful crossovers of the game's lifetime, and the series of skins released to pair with the movies flew off the virtual shelves. Black Widow hasn't been in the shop in over two years, making it one of the rarest Marvel skins out there.

Epic Games continues to utilize the Marvel universe, making Black Widow's return a possibility if they further the collaboration.

