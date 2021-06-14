Top 5 rarest Fortnite Pickaxes as of 2021

Gathering stylish materials is a crucial part of Fortnite, and players have the opportunity to collect cool Pickaxes as they play the game. Some of these cosmetic Pickaxes are harder to obtain than others, which is why they rank among the rarest ones in the game.

New Pickaxes generally come with each season and Battle Pass that are either redeemable or purchasable. Others are given as rewards for participating in special events or Fortnite cups.

Top 5 hardest to find pickaxes in Fortnite

1) FNCS Axe of Champions

Image via Epic Games

This Fortnite Pickaxe is probably the rarest in the game since it's only obtained by players who won the Fortnite Championship Series. Only the champion gets to weild this incredibly hard to get Pickaxe until someone beats them and takes the top spot for themselves.

It's one-of-a-kind, meaning only one player can hold this skin at a time. The FNCS logo is embedded at the top while the entire Pickaxe is a shining gold, resembling victory.

2) Raiders Revenge

Image via Epic Games

The Raiders Revenge Pickaxe came out in the first season of Fortnite and continues to be one of the rarest of its kind to date. Players who reached level 35 of the first Battle Pass were rewarded with this Pickaxe.

Raiders Revenge was meant to give players a rustic look with its barbed wire and jury-rigged appearance. What helps make this Pickaxe so rare is that it's been vaulted as part of the Storm Scavenger set.

3) Permafrost

Image via Epic Games

As part of Fortnite's Harbinger set, the Permafrost Pickaxe is only available to players who have reached level 100 of the Battle Pass that had it. In addition, players had to complete the Ragnarok challenges to unlock the Ragnarok's fourth stage.

This Pickaxe looks like a standard pickaxe encased in a layer of ice. The requirements for this is what makes it so rare.

4) Pointer/Power Grip

Image via Epic Games

Two Pickaxes take the number 4 spot due to their shared characteristics which makes them a rare find. The Pointer and Power Grip Pickaxes are only available to Fortnite players inside of China.

There is no other way to obtain these Pickaxes in-game besides being a player in China, cutting off the rest of the world from them. While they are simplistic and straightforward, only a small percentage of players can grab them.

5) Crowbar

Image via Epic Games

The Crowbar Pickaxe came around with the Getaway game mode released in Fall 2018. To obtain this rare Pickaxe, players had to complete 10 challenges within a game mode that didn't stick around for too long.

The Getaway game mode doesn't come through the rotation too frequently and completing its challenges can be tough for some players. With that being said, that's what makes the Crowbar so rare.

Edited by Gautham Balaji