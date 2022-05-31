Top 5 things Fortnite players want to see in Chapter 3 Season 3

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 is nearly here. Chapter 3 Season 2 has been an absolute blast, but there is little over five days left.

The live event Collision is scheduled for June 4 at 4.00 PM EST and will bring an end to the current season. Doctor Strange, Tsuki 2.0, Gunnar, and The Prowler will no longer be obtainable after that.

There's a lot of potential for Chapter 3 Season 3. There have been some explosive leaks, and if they're believed, next season will be incredible. Either way, there's plenty to look forward to. Here are some things players are hoping for.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

What gamers want to see in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

5) Strong loot pool

MK-7 Assault Rifle (Image via Epic Games)

One of the biggest things that impact the gameplay of a Fortnite season is its loot pool. A good loot pool can often make or break a season. At the beginning of Chapter 3 Season 2, the loot pool was less than stellar.

Epic Games had removed the MK-7 Assault Rifle, arguably the best weapon in Season 1. The Striker Burst Assault Rifle was good, but removing the best one was a bad idea.

Eventually, the loot pool was great by the end of the season, but it took a long time to get there. It would be great if the loot pool could start strongly this time.

4) Indiana Jones

Fortnite News 🌑 @FortniteBR



This information comes from Confirmed: Indiana Jones will also be coming to Fortnite in Season 3!This information comes from @TaborTimeYT , who claims the crossover has been in the works for a long time. #Fortnite Confirmed: Indiana Jones will also be coming to Fortnite in Season 3!This information comes from @TaborTimeYT, who claims the crossover has been in the works for a long time. #Fortnite https://t.co/HaIs3kePbC

Indiana Jones is returning to the big screen in 2023 to cap off the iconic film saga. There are leaks and rumors that he's also joining Fortnite next season. Depending on the theme, this could be a perfect fit.

Either way, Indiana Jones is a massive character with a huge following, so his inclusion next season is something many players are looking forward to. However, it is a leak, so it can't be confirmed yet.

3) SCAR

Rex - Fortnite News @RexFNx Fun Fact:



The Visitor was holding a Scar in the Chapter 3 - Season 2 trailer, but we never got it back in game. Fun Fact: The Visitor was holding a Scar in the Chapter 3 - Season 2 trailer, but we never got it back in game. https://t.co/HeAif5ui0C

The SCAR has long been a fan-favorite weapon in Fortnite. The game has few better weapons and even fewer more iconic weapons. Everyone loved the SCAR and was disappointed to see it go when Chapter 3 Season 1 arrived.

Loopers were hopeful for Chapter 3 Season 2 to bring it back, but it never arrived. That hope now shifts to Chapter 3 Season 3. In less than a week, players will find out if their cries were heard.

2) More collaborations

Nitro-Spidey: The Deadpool Enjoyer @NitroSpidey I love when Fortnite ties into Marvel movies/shows. I’m hoping we get skins based on Thor Love and Thunder and Across/Beyond The Spider-Verse! I love when Fortnite ties into Marvel movies/shows. I’m hoping we get skins based on Thor Love and Thunder and Across/Beyond The Spider-Verse! https://t.co/p4fVnUr2Nn

Collaboration skins are always popular, especially those that arrive in the Item Shop to promote a certain show or movie. The Scarlet Witch skin arrived for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and was a huge success.

During Chapter 3 Season 3, Ms. Marvel, Thor: Love and Thunder, She-Hulk, and a few other big projects will arrive, and players are hopeful their skins will land in the Item Shop.

There are a lot of big projects coming this year, including Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Black Adam, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, DC Super-Pets, and more that players hope will get skins. They just might not be in Chapter 3 Season 3's time frame.

1) Darth Vader

The number one thing that gamers are hoping is a part of Chapter 3 Season 3 is also the thing that has the best chance of being in the season. Darth Vader is all but confirmed by many different sources (though not officially from Epic Games).

His skin has been leaked for a long time. Many have been looking forward to it since the day Star Wars and Fortnite first crossed over. That day just might be June 5.

