Top 5 things players want to see in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Fortnite's first season of Chapter 3 is closer than most players think. Epic Games has inserted plenty of teasers, leaks, and concepts for the features to come. All of these theories for Chapter 3 are starting to create massive pools of hype geared towards possible features.

Epic Games hinted at several factors of Chapter 3 that hark back to Fortnite's first days with Chapter 1. However, they intend to twist things up with modern gameplay that's being furthered from Chapter 2.

Players call for new game mechanics and features for Fortnite's Chapter 3

Chapter 3 will be a refreshing start for Epic Games, allowing them to hone in on proper gameplay for Fortnite. Here are several of the components players are dying to see in the next era of the game:

1) Sliding

The sliding mechanic has been teased since Chapter 2, but its chances of making it into Chapter 3 are pretty high. Sliding will forever change the entire combat scenario for Fortnite, adding in a brand new layer to fighting, traveling, and more.

2) Weapon attachments

Apparently this season of fortnite might be the last of this chapter, epic might add 2 new features such as weapon attachments in the locker (like in call of duty), the attachment is just a weapon chain (a very cool feature) and sliding on your knees

Attachments have been around for a bit via Fortnite's in-game files. However, this could also spice up combat by altering variations in a player's weapon loadout. Other popular Battle Royale games have utilized weapon attachments and seem to have great success, so seeing Fortnite follow suit has players excited.

3) Edit changes

Editing is a crucial part of Fortnite's base mechanics, but Epic Games has rarely touched or changed the way that this feature affects the game. A new material or edit style could catch players' attention in a heartbeat.

4) A deeper loot pool

Just a friendly reminder that Fortnite will be switching to UE5 when Chapter 3 begins!



Chapter 3 is looking to be REALLY promising. Let's just hope that the loot pool doesn't suck.

Fortnite has a great loot pool as is, but adding in a few more unique items, weapons, or healing components could provide more variation to gameplay. Players want more items that deal with specific scenarios and to see older items come back into play.

5) More collaborations



This was the initial idea I had for a Jinx piece but I ended up doing something else, I had done quite a lot of progress on it and since Jinx is leaving soon I thought i'd post it as an extra!



Get Jinxed.

Fortnite has had some of its greatest success via collaborations with other games, such as Resident Evil and other big games. The League of Legends collaboration is coming soon, so this may open the door for other popular games to come through.

