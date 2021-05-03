Top 5 things you are doing wrong in Fortnite Season 6

Fortnite Season 6 has brought immense changes with the “Primal” theme, but players will find it easy if they don't make or repeat common in-game mistakes.

The complex in-game mechanics can make the players do the wrong thing in Fortnite without knowing the difference. Some common mistakes are not just made by beginners, but by seasoned players too. One can definitely improve in the game after rectifying the things which were done wrong in the past.

Repetition of common mistakes can cost players the game. The following are the top five things that players are doing wrong in Fortnite Season 6.

Top 5 things that players are doing wrong in Fortnite Season 6

#5 - Not hunting or taming animals

Taming and hunting animals in Fortnite Season 6 is important. (Image via Epic Games)

The "Primal" theme of Fortnite Season 6 has brought wildlife to the island. Players can tame or hunt these animals. Fortnite has animals like boars, wolves, chickens, frogs and raptors that can affect the overall gameplay. Boars, wolves and raptors attack players who are close to them, thus they need to be trained. Chickens can be used as gliders for quick rotations across the map, and frogs can be used to find Stink Sacs for crafting Primal Stink Bows.

Hence, hunting and taming animals in Fortnite can help players improve their overall gameplay in various ways. One can survive by utilizing animals cleverly.

#4 - Not considering enemy’s inventory

If players are not considering their enemy’s inventory, they are making a big mistake. Fortnite Season 6 has some powerful weapons like a primal drum shotgun, mechanical (pump) shotgun, and assault rifle (scar).

Hence, understanding what to have in the inventory and knowing the enemy’s inventory is important. Having these guns can make a huge difference in the gameplay. These guns are situationally overpowered. For instance, one must stay away from an enemy with a primal shotgun as deals heavy damage at close range.

#3 - Not utilizing Cuddle Fish

Cuddle Fish was introduced in this season. They deal heavy damage to enemies. Cuddle Fish can be caught with a Fishing Hole.

LOOL CUDDLE FISH ARE SO OP pic.twitter.com/AmvQgHYiUs — XTRA Reet (@Reetlol) March 16, 2021

If players throws a Cuddle Fish on the floor like a Proximity Mine, they get attached to an approaching enemy. Cuddle Fish deals damage of 35HP in each explosion.

#2 - Not finding and defeating Spire Guardians

Spire Guardian is one of the new features of Season 6 in Fortnite. All the smaller spires are protected by the Spire Guardian. They move around various locations surrounding The Spire. They have a full shield and the ability to teleport, but are not hard to defeat with a strong weapon.

Once they are eliminated, they drop a huge glowing orb, which can only be carried rather than loading in in the inventory. This prevents players from using weapons while moving them. Nevertheless, it allows the player to jump higher and float through the air while holding it.

# 1 - Not crafting and gathering materials

Crafting is another feature introduced in Fortnite Season 6. It is an act of making a Primal or Mechanical weapon from a makeshift weapon. Thus, it is also necessary for the player to have the right materials to make the desired weapon.

The Island has grown wild and you'll need every advantage that you can get to survive.



Learn the basics of crafting, create better weapons and come out on top.



Read more: https://t.co/AvX3jH6Khj — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 16, 2021

If a player is not crafting and gathering materials, then the game can become tougher.