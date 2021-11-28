Top 5 times Fortnite disappointed fans beyond belief

Fortnite Chapter 3 is scheduled to drop in soon, and the game has come a long way since its release in 2017. The game has had a rollercoaster ride, having tasted an equal measure of success and failure. Although it has emerged to be one of the most popular battle royale titles of all time, the journey hasn't been easy.

To make things interesting, Epic frequently releases exclusive content updates and new elements to the game. However, not every new addition is loved by gamers. Some of them are a hindrance and have received negative criticism from the community simply because they were disappointing.

Some even lead to bugs and glitches in Fortnite, and while some are hilarious, there are others that frustrate players to no end. This article will reveal five such instances where Fortnite has disappointed the community.

5 elements in Fortnite that wasted their potential and did not live up to the hype

5) Stormwing aircraft damage

The X-4 Stormwings were the first aviation vehicles that were added to Fortnite. Even though their addition was met with a lot of excitement from the community, it didn't take long for fans to get disappointed.

Everyone prefers a fair gameplay and using Stormwing was miles away from that. Apparently, anyone could just fly their planes into any player or another plane without suffering any significant damage.

Loopers who ejected out of the plane suffered no fall damage as their gliders were deployed right in the nick of time. The lack of damage to Stormwing forced the community to ask several questions regarding the broken mechanics of the game. Eventually, Epic was forced to implement a damage factor in the subsequent update.

4) Mechs

The giant mechanical creatures were one of the most feared items and received significant negative feedback from the community.

Mechs in Fortnite were immensely overpowered and easily shifted the dynamic of the game. It was not impossible to take the Mechs down, but it was time consuming. Packed with armored plates and weapons, the Mechs were a brute force.

No wonder gamers did not favor this and eventually they were vaulted from the game. They made a comeback to Fortnite in Chapter 2 Season 8, but only after a significant nerf.

3) Infinity Blade

Epic took the duty of adding new weapons a bit too seriously when it released the Infinity Blade in Fortnite. There was certainly nothing wrong with the sword, except for the fact that it was immensely overpowered.

It's not that Epic has not released any overpowered weapons, but the Infinity Blade was a bit too much. It dealt massive damage to opponents and structures alike, and also gave a jump boost to gamers. The huge size of the blade allowed gamers to eliminate enemies from a distance.

This overpowered factor influenced the game significantly and was enough to severely displease the Fortnite community.

2) Explosive damage through walls

Back in Season 6, Epic disappointed gamers by adding a new feature involving explosives. Apparently, the developers tweaked settings and allowed loopers to receive significant damage through explosives, even when they were hidden behind builds.

The purpose of builds in Fortnite is to protect loopers from enemy attacks. With the massive change from the developers, the purpose was entirely lost. Needless to say, the community did not take the feature pretty well and eventually it was removed.

1) Bunkers everywhere

Bunkers of any size are pretty evident on the Fortnite island. Gamers have stumbled across these bunkers once in a while and have often wondered what hides underneath them.

For a long period of time, loopers anticipated that these bunkers will be revealed by Epic. But they never did, which was pretty disappointing for the entire community.

The only way to know about the items underneath is through the comic series released by Fortnite. Apparently, the Batman Zero Point issues revealed that these bunkers were a way to visit underground IO base.

