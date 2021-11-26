Top 5 useful Fortnite features that were removed 

Over time, several features have been added to Fortnite. The developers have tried their best to implement new ideas to make the game more interesting and enjoyable.

Some of these additions have been quite influential and feature in the game even to this day. However, there are several Fortnite features that were quite useful, but the developers removed them from the game.

This article will reveal the top 5 useful Fortnite features that Epic removed.

List of useful Fortnite items removed

5) Sand Tunneling

Sand Tunneling was a fun activity in Fortnite, which allowed gamers to go underground and maneuver without even coming to the surface. It was all fun and games until Epic decided to remove it from the game.

Sand Tunneling was quite an amazing way to rotate around the island. Sand Tunneling was quite helpful when it came to stealthily creeping up on your opponent and ambushing them out of the blue.

4) Stretched Resolution

Gamers were able to tweak the display settings and apply the Stretched Resolution in Fortnite. The overall display was not affected, but the characters and structures appeared bigger than their actual size.

The enlargement of the characters made shooting and elimination a cakewalk for most loopers. Stretched Resolution provided an undue advantage over others, and to maintain unbiased gameplay, it was removed. However, we cannot deny that it was quite a useful feature.

3) Eye of the Storm Tracker

The addition of the Eye of the Storm Tracker was accidental, and Epic had no intention of implementing it in Fortnite. The item was featured for a little more than half an hour, after which the developers took it off.

Gamers who were able to use it will know how useful it was. As the name indicates, the Eye of the Storm Tracker helped loopers get a proper estimate regarding the upcoming storm circles.

This provided them with extra information that could be used to develop the strategy beforehand and easily get a Victory Royale.

2) Thermal Fish

Thermal Fish resembled any other fish in the fishing spots, but it had a unique property that allowed loopers to have thermal vision when consumed.

The thermal vision enhanced the gamer's vision, and eliminating enemies was a bit easier. However, the Thermal Fish was vaulted by Epic and has been away ever since then.

1) Message Gifts

Fort Intel @FortINTEL I miss the ability to message someone when gifting. Who else does? 🎁 I miss the ability to message someone when gifting. Who else does? 🎁 https://t.co/mEfxsQyUHn

Sending gifts to friends in Fortnite is pretty common nowadays. The mutual exchange of gifts and cosmetics enhances the bond between two gamers.

Earlier loopers had the option to send messages along with gifts to add a personalized touch. This feature was quite wonderful, and its removal certainly displeased several sections of gamers.

