Top 5 vehicles that would be great for Fortnite Chapter 3

Fortnite is no stranger when it comes to vehicles. Over the years, weird and wacky transportation devices of all kinds have been added in-game. From humble shopping carts to mighty trucks, players have seen them all.

With a new reality just beyond the horizon, it's time for a change. Although regular vehicles will still be needed in-game, developers could add in special vehicles to make things interesting.

These vehicles would be a welcome addition to Fortnite Chapter 3

5) Millennium Falcon

Star Wars will be the first official collaboration for Fortnite Chapter 3. It will feature cosmetics from the TV show - The Book of Boba Fett. While the crossover is already amazing as it is, having a miniature Millennium Falcon in-game would have been better.

Much like BRUTES, it would require two players to properly use them. Given that UFO saucers have been present in-game, developers could implement those mechanics to run the Falcon.

4) Warthog

The legendary Warthog from Halo would make for an excellent combat vehicle in Fortnite Chapter 3. Armed with a minigun and 4x4 drive, players would be able to traverse the map with ease.

Of course, to even the odds, the vehicles would consume double the amount of fuel. Additionally, the minigun could even require ammo to fire, which would limit it being used only when needed.

3) Lamborghini

Fortnite is no stranger to fast cars. The developers have already had a collaboration with Ferrari back in Chapter 2 Season 7. Given these facts, it's not hard to imagine another crossover with Lamborghini.

Challenges could also be added in like last time, which will provide XP as a reward upon completion. Although the game is not known for racing, fast cars fit in perfectly nevertheless.

2) Tesla

With Tesla and Elon Musk having become synonymous with pop culture, having a crossover would be amazing. The Tesla Cybertruck in particular would create a lot of hype.

Staying true to its name could feature smart armor that would regenerate over time. Additionally, it could even feature an in-built recon scanner. Players could use it to scan the terrain for opponents.

1) Ornithopter

The Ornithopter is already in Fortnite as a glider. It looks amazing and has its own esthetics and charm to it. However, having a larger version of it in-game would be even better.

It could carry an entire squad and cover vast distances fast. The only drawback would be its light unarmored frame. Due to its high speed, the vehicle would have little or no resistance against projectiles.

Note: The list is in no particular order. The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

