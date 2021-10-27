Top 5 weakest Fortnite characters who even Peely could beat

One of the weakest Fortnite characters seems to be Peely, and he could lose to anyone. However, he still isn't the weakest of the lot. There are several characters that even Peely can beat.

Peely is literally a walking banana, and you would expect there to be anything special about him. With Fortnite having literal gods and celestial characters, a banana stands no chance in front of them.

Fortunately, the game also has walking fish and gingerbread men, and Peely might have a good chance at beating them. None of these characters have any special abilities, so it will all come down to raw strength and strategy.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the views of its writer.

Fortnite characters that are weaker than Peely

There is a wide range of characters who would struggle even in front of peely, and here are five of them:

5) Merry Marauder

Merry Marauder is one of the oldest Fortnite skins, and he came out during the Christmas holidays. The skin looks like an angry gingerbread man, which means he doesn't really stand as much of a change against a banana.

If Peely goes against Merry Marauder, it's a high chance that the banana might beat the gingerbread man after all.

4) The Brat

If there could be anything worse than a walking banana, it would be a walking Hot Dog into Hip-Hop. The Brat is yet another skin that will lose to Peely if the two end up in a battle.

Fortnite @FortniteGame Let’s be frank 🌭Get the new The Brat Outfit in the Item Shop now! Let’s be frank 🌭Get the new The Brat Outfit in the Item Shop now! https://t.co/kyewfIKOW2

The Brat skin originally came out in Chapter 2 Season 1, and is often dubbed one of the worst Fortnite skins ever added to the game.

3) Grimbles

The Grimbles skin in Fortnite is inspired by garden gnomes and came out during Season 7. It is yet another Christmas skin that is practically useless in a real fight and would even lose to a walking banana.

MagiclubforPro @MagiclubforPro Hey guys just coped the Grimbles fortnite skin Hey guys just coped the Grimbles fortnite skin https://t.co/9BA25tte9H

It came down to a fight between Peely and Grimbles, the garden gnome would hardly stand a chance.

2) Toona Fish

One might bet on the Fishstick skin to wield the Infinity Gauntlet from Marvel Comics. However, the Toona Fish skin is much weaker than its 3D version. Therefore, if Peely ever has a chance at beating another Fortnite skin, it would be a 2D black and white fish.

1) Mr. Dappermint

Most of the characters on this list are actually Christmas skins since they are usually inspired by candy and food. Mr. Dappermint is a Candy Cane, and it is one skin Peely could most certainly thrash.

Clearly, even Peely has a chance of beating some of the Fortnite skins if given an opportunity. However, he won't survive in front of the majority of Fortnite characters.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar