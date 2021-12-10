Top 5 weapons that broke Fortnite but were fun to use

Fortnite has emerged as one of the most popular battle royale games in the community. Its success is due to the amazing lore and exclusive collaboration events that keep gamers stuck to the game.

The developers have released several weapons of different kinds during Fortnite's journey. Even though Epic Games tries to keep them as realistic as possible, some do not follow suit.

These weapons are usually overpowered or have some technical issues, making them ruthless against enemies. Even though the game gets broken, they are generally fun to operate.

Overpowered Fortnite weapons that were fun to use

5) Symbiote

The Venom and Carnage symbiotes were added to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. These weapons allowed loopers to grab opponents and inflict damage upon them through several layers of structures.

Players also experienced a speed boost and the Glider Redeploy feature, which certainly made it fun to use. Grabbing opponents made it one of the most overpowered weapons, and it wasn't easy to face.

4) Double Pump

The Pump Shotgun is one of the most potent weapons in Fortnite. Loopers never waste an opportunity to get hold of it. The ability to double pump made it quite broken and extremely difficult to fight against.

On the other hand, players using it in Fortnite had a wonderful time eliminating enemies with ease and trotting towards a Victory Royale.

3) Infinity Gauntlet

The Infinity Gauntlet allowed loopers to transform into Thanos and gave them extra shields and HPs. They also had the ability to boost and stomp enemies, making it one of the most broken weapons in the game.

It should be noted that only one Infinity Gauntlet used to spawn on the island in each game. Therefore, only one lucky gamer could use it, and most matches were one-sided, to say the least.

2) Midas' Drum Gun

Midas is one of the most popular characters in Fortnite, and his Drum Gun variant is also quite famous. With a high fire rate and immense damage to enemies and structures, Midas' Drum Gun was broken, and loopers had to beware of enemies yielding it in-game.

Those who laid their hands upon the Midas' Drum Gun had some fun times annihilating opponents like a pack of cards.

1) Infinity Blade

The Infinity Blade is probably the most controversial weapon on the list. The sword was highly potent, and it was next to impossible to avoid its wrath. Anyone yielding this sword was surely going for the Victory Royale, and others had no other option but to stare in despair.

Those using the weapon had a wonderful time as it was fun to eliminate enemies instantly.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Ravi Iyer