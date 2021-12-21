Top 7 Fortnite players with the most earnings from Twitch in 2021

When it comes to making a living from playing Fortnite, Twitch streamers are ahead of the game. Thanks to the data leak that occurred earlier this year, a rough estimate of earnings can be worked out.

Surprisingly, the players who make the most amount of money are not who fans would expect. Most of them are content creators that focus on video for social media. Nevertheless, they play a vital role in the community by creating content and providing entertainment.

Here are seven Fortnite players with the most earnings from Twitch in 2021.

Fortnite Twitch streamers with highest earnings this year

7) Loeya

Olivia Sigg, aka Loeya, is an up-and-coming Fortnite player who streams daily on Twitch. According to the data, she has made an estimated amount of $550,629.0 as of 2021. She currently has over 1.5m followers on the platform.

6) Stable Ronaldo

Ronaldo, aka Stable Ronaldo, is a household name within the Fortnite community. According to the data from the Twitch leak, he has made over $580,631.63 as of 2021. He currently has over 2.5M followers on Twitch.

5) Jelty

Jesus Navarez Espinoza, better known as Jelty, has made a whopping $627,626.02 from Twitch as of 2021. He currently plays for G2 Esports and has over 2.6M followers on the platform.

4) ops1x

Sardar G., who goes by the name ops1x, is one of the top earners of 2021. Based on the data, he has made over $947,355.14 so far. He currently plays for TSM esports and has over 1.3M followers on Twitch.

3) NickEh30

Nick Amyoony or NickEh30 is one of the most prominent content creators for Fortnite. It comes as no surprise that he's one of the top three Twitch earners as of 2021. He has made over $1,027,976.4 and has over 3.4M followers on the platform.

2) Bugha

Kyle Giersdorf, better known as Bugha, is synonymous with Fortnite. After winning the first-ever World Cup and, more recently, the FNCS Grand Royale Finals (NA-East), it's no surprise that he's made over $1,034,227.61 as of 2021. He currently has over 4.9M followers on Twitch.

1) Clix

Despite getting himself entangled in controversy, Cody Conrod, aka Clix, is the highest earner as of 2021. He has made over $1,843,917.31 from Twitch and has over 4.3M followers on the platform.

Note: The list is in no particular order, and the article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

