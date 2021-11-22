Top 7 poorly designed POIs in Fortnite Chapter 2

Throughout Fortnite Chapter 2, in-game POIs have come and gone. Some were destroyed by world eaters, while others were simply changed to suit the storyline better.

While the community will miss some, many of them are still disliked to this day. Loopers will remember them as some of the most poorly designed POIs that graced the map.

These POIs have been some of the worst designed in Fortnite Chapter 2

7) Sludgy Swamp

FNAssist - News & Leaks @FN_Assist



• Slurpy Swamp is now Sludgy Swamp and as the factory has been abducted it no longer produces Slurp waste! #Fortnite v17.50 Update Map Changes 🗺📍• Slurpy Swamp is now Sludgy Swamp and as the factory has been abducted it no longer produces Slurp waste! #Fortnite v17.50 Update Map Changes 🗺📍• Slurpy Swamp is now Sludgy Swamp and as the factory has been abducted it no longer produces Slurp waste! https://t.co/sIydmCxMl7

Following the abduction of Slurpy Swamps, the POI was renamed Sludgy Swamp. It went from being the best location in-game to the worst in Fortnite Season 7. The waters surrounding the POI that once healed wounded players now just cover them in mud.

6) Coral Castle

Ever since "Atlantis" failed to live up to the community's expectations, players have wanted Coral Castle removed from Chapter 2. While some may argue that the location offers a lot of loot, rotating from the POI is a nightmare.

5) The Spire

The Spire was an important POI in Fortnite Season 6. It held the Zero Point and the Foundation safely in place. However, apart from the esthetic value, the location was very congested and cluttered. Navigating the rows of buildings only to be shot in the back was a common occurrence.

4) Holly Hatchery

Aliens took over Holly Hatchery in Fortnite Season 7. Although it became ground zero for the invasion, the POI looked good. However, the low gravity zones felt very forced. Rather than blending into the location, they stuck out like purple sore thumbs.

3) The Ruins

Initially known as The Agency and then The Authority in Fortnite Season 2 and 3, respectively, the center of the map was a happening place. That was before Galactus ruined everything and turned the POI into The Ruins. Once this happened, the location was all but abandoned by players and left forgotten.

2) Rickety Rig

Rickety Rig was a low-end version of The Rig. Although it offered decent loot, the sharks made it difficult to get to. Nevertheless, some players did enjoy the challenge. However, for the most part, no one missed it when it was removed during Fortnite Season 4.

1) Boney Burbs

Boop 🇳🇱 @BoopNL_ No more broken car spawns in boney, so less POIs are viable now? No more broken car spawns in boney, so less POIs are viable now? https://t.co/MZB6OG9K3G

Boney Burbs eventually replaced Tilted Towers in Fortnite Season 6. Although it looked good during the primal season, it's currently a misfit location. The POI has become cluttered and has no real value. Many players still wonder why the developers didn't re-design the POI following the alien invasion.

Note: The list is in no particular order, and the article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar