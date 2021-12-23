Top 7 most popular Fortnite crossovers of 2021

Crossovers in Fortnite are a big deal. They feature characters from movies, TV shows, music artists, actors, and even superheroes. Over the years, the list of such crossovers has grown exponentially.
While not all of them have been successful or memorable, a few have stood out and become household names. With 2021 coming to an end, it's time to take a look back at the most popular crossovers this year.
These Fortnite crossovers in 2021 that were immensely popular
7) Ariana Grande
Following the success of the in-game Rift Tour, Ariana Grande became one of the most popular crossovers in Fortnite history. Aside from the Rift Tour skin, she became an NPC in Season 8 and had another cosmetic bundle added in as well.
6) Beast Boy and Rebirth Raven
Beast Boy and Rebirth Raven were two of the most popular skins in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6. The pair proved to be so popular that Epic Games even gave them their own loading screen.
5) Carnage and Venom
Fortnite is filled with skins from the MCU. Given their popularity, it's no surprise that Carnage and Venom/Eddie Brock were added to the game last season. What made this crossover even more incredible were the Mythic symbiote items.
4) Rick and Morty
After years of asking the developers for a Rick and Morty crossover, fans finally had their wishes fulfilled in Chapter 2 Season 7. Due to the alien theme, Rick Sanchez and Mecha Morty became two of the most-used skins during the season.
3) Arcane Jinx
Jinx was quite a surprise for LoL fans. Given the popularity of the game and the character, the crossover was met with a lot of hype. Additionally, since the collaboration was a success, more LoL skins may be added to Fortnite in the future.
2) Naruto
Naruto was teased when files pertaining to the Apple vs. Epic lawsuit were leaked. It took some time for the collboarion to happen but it was worth the wait. It trended on social media for a week and opened the doors to more in-game anime collaborations.
1) Spider-Man
Epic Games went all in for the Spider-Man crossover, with multiple skins, Mary Jane, the Daily Bugle and even Mythic Web-Shooters. It's by far one of the biggest and most popular collaborations in the game's history.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Note: The list is in no particular order, and the article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.