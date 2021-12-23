Top 7 most popular Fortnite crossovers of 2021

Crossovers in Fortnite are a big deal. They feature characters from movies, TV shows, music artists, actors, and even superheroes. Over the years, the list of such crossovers has grown exponentially.

While not all of them have been successful or memorable, a few have stood out and become household names. With 2021 coming to an end, it's time to take a look back at the most popular crossovers this year.

These Fortnite crossovers in 2021 that were immensely popular

7) Ariana Grande

Following the success of the in-game Rift Tour, Ariana Grande became one of the most popular crossovers in Fortnite history. Aside from the Rift Tour skin, she became an NPC in Season 8 and had another cosmetic bundle added in as well.

6) Beast Boy and Rebirth Raven

Fortnite @FortniteGame



Learn about his Set and the Teen Titans Cup where you can earn his Outfit and exclusive Beast Boy & Raven rewards created by



🔗: Shapeshifter and self-proclaimed "cutest" of the Teen Titans, @DCComics Beast Boy is coming to the Island 🦍Learn about his Set and the Teen Titans Cup where you can earn his Outfit and exclusive Beast Boy & Raven rewards created by @_gabrielpicolo 🔗: fn.gg/BeastBoy Shapeshifter and self-proclaimed "cutest" of the Teen Titans, @DCComics Beast Boy is coming to the Island 🦍Learn about his Set and the Teen Titans Cup where you can earn his Outfit and exclusive Beast Boy & Raven rewards created by @_gabrielpicolo!🔗: fn.gg/BeastBoy https://t.co/INMl4Ai1It

Beast Boy and Rebirth Raven were two of the most popular skins in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6. The pair proved to be so popular that Epic Games even gave them their own loading screen.

5) Carnage and Venom

Fortnite @FortniteGame



Bond with the symbiote with the Eddie Brock Outfit and become Venom.



fn.gg/EddieBrock Apples. Cabbages. Chickens. Floppers. So many snacks, so little time.Bond with the symbiote with the Eddie Brock Outfit and become Venom. Apples. Cabbages. Chickens. Floppers. So many snacks, so little time.Bond with the symbiote with the Eddie Brock Outfit and become Venom.fn.gg/EddieBrock https://t.co/JGvOHQ5FQG

Fortnite is filled with skins from the MCU. Given their popularity, it's no surprise that Carnage and Venom/Eddie Brock were added to the game last season. What made this crossover even more incredible were the Mythic symbiote items.

4) Rick and Morty

Fortnite @FortniteGame



Morty has arrived on the Island. But he didn't come unarmed.



fn.gg/MechaMorty Awww geez Rick.Morty has arrived on the Island. But he didn't come unarmed. Awww geez Rick.Morty has arrived on the Island. But he didn't come unarmed.fn.gg/MechaMorty https://t.co/J06lSJKwQf

After years of asking the developers for a Rick and Morty crossover, fans finally had their wishes fulfilled in Chapter 2 Season 7. Due to the alien theme, Rick Sanchez and Mecha Morty became two of the most-used skins during the season.

3) Arcane Jinx

Fortnite @FortniteGame



fn.gg/ArcaneJinx We can’t wait to see Arcane Jinx jump off the Battle Bus! Welcome to the Island 🏝️ We can’t wait to see Arcane Jinx jump off the Battle Bus! Welcome to the Island 🏝️fn.gg/ArcaneJinx https://t.co/E55PShBHbE

Jinx was quite a surprise for LoL fans. Given the popularity of the game and the character, the crossover was met with a lot of hype. Additionally, since the collaboration was a success, more LoL skins may be added to Fortnite in the future.

2) Naruto

Fortnite @FortniteGame



, along with the rest of the members of Team 7 have arrived on the Island.



Read on to learn about the Outfits, Community Battles, Paper Bomb Kunai weapons and more. Believe It! @Naruto_Anime_EN , along with the rest of the members of Team 7 have arrived on the Island.Read on to learn about the Outfits, Community Battles, Paper Bomb Kunai weapons and more. fn.gg/Naruto Believe It!@Naruto_Anime_EN, along with the rest of the members of Team 7 have arrived on the Island.Read on to learn about the Outfits, Community Battles, Paper Bomb Kunai weapons and more. fn.gg/Naruto https://t.co/Ouow6vcIW9

Naruto was teased when files pertaining to the Apple vs. Epic lawsuit were leaked. It took some time for the collboarion to happen but it was worth the wait. It trended on social media for a week and opened the doors to more in-game anime collaborations.

1) Spider-Man

Fortnite @FortniteGame



Hop in now for snowy gameplay, chilling new quests,

and Crackshot’s Cabin full of presents to unwrap just for you!



Ready your spider-senses as we welcome Spider-Man and

MJ from the new movie: No Way Home to the Island SOON.



fn.gg/winterfest ❄️Winterfest is here!❄️Hop in now for snowy gameplay, chilling new quests,and Crackshot’s Cabin full of presents to unwrap just for you!Ready your spider-senses as we welcome Spider-Man andMJ from the new movie: No Way Home to the Island SOON. ❄️Winterfest is here!❄️ Hop in now for snowy gameplay, chilling new quests, and Crackshot’s Cabin full of presents to unwrap just for you!Ready your spider-senses as we welcome Spider-Man and MJ from the new movie: No Way Home to the Island SOON.fn.gg/winterfest https://t.co/xAKNuXZ28g

Epic Games went all in for the Spider-Man crossover, with multiple skins, Mary Jane, the Daily Bugle and even Mythic Web-Shooters. It's by far one of the biggest and most popular collaborations in the game's history.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: The list is in no particular order, and the article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee