"Tragically, this chicken is not moddable": Fortnite streamer tries to mod chicken, community left in splits

Fortnite is known for its details, and easter eggs are spread throughout the game. In a new addition to the many small hidden details in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1, a Fortnite streamer named u/onyi_time on Reddit showcased a clip of them attempting to mod a chicken. However, they were met with an unexpected response from the game's developer, with the game stating:

"Tragically, this chicken is not moddable"

Weapon Mods and Mod Benches were introduced to the game with the launch of Chapter 5 Season 1. This new mechanic introduced a whole new level of weapon choices in the game with the addition of mods, which are the game's iteration of weapon attachments. However, u/onyi_time had an intriguing idea involving a Chicken and the Mod Bench.

"Just a little guy :)" - The Fortnite community reacts to streamer's hilarious attempt to mod a chicken

In the Reddit clip, u/onyi_time can be seen in a solo Zero Build match at the Fencing Fields POI (Point of Interest). After seemingly defeating Nisha, the player possessed the Mythic Striker Assault Rifle and Nisha's Society Medallion. The player made their way to the vault with the medallion in their possession. However, they picked up an unexpected companion along the way, a chicken.

After making their way to the vault and unlocking it with Nisha's Society Medallion, they took the unexpected fowl to the Mod Bench inside the vault. The Mod Benches are typically reserved for enhancing weapons with Weapon Mods and attachments.

However, u/onyi_time had the hilarious idea of trying to mod the chicken itself, and to the amusement of the player and the Fortnite community, the game's response was comedic gold.

The Mod Bench hilariously declared that "Tragically, this chicken is not moddable," accompanied by other details about the chicken labeling its rarity simply as "Bird," with the playful addition of the name for the chicken next to it, stating:

"Just a little guy :)"

The Fortnite community's reaction to u/onyi_time's failed attempt at modding a chicken was filled with amusement and delights, as players praised the developers' display of attention to detail and humor.

Players applauded the small but memorable moment, highlighting the extra layer of charm and care the developer put into the game. Some of the most notable reactions from the community are listed below:

As Chapter 5 Season 1 continues to surprise players, u/onyi_time's chicken modding attempt highlights the hidden secrets sprinkled in by Epic Games throughout the game and perfectly captures what makes the game stand out.

