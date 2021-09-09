Twitter reacts as Naruto skin for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is confirmed

The Fortnite community has been stoked for Chapter 2 Season 8 ever since game files leaked during the Apple v. Epic Games debacle suggesting the arrival of Naruto in Fortnite.

Earlier on, popular Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR revealed that Donald Mustard, CCO at Epic Games, had confirmed that Naruto will be available in Season 8 as part of the Battle Pass.

CONFIRMED: Naruto will be in the Season 8 Battle Pass!



This was already leaked some time ago, but it was recently confirmed by Donald Mustard (Chief Creative Officer @ Epic Games) in a conversation with @qCandywing. — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) September 7, 2021

However, Twitter user Candywing (Josh) recently interacted with Donald Mustard and revealed some different news.

Naruto skin confirmed for Season 8 of Fortnite, but not in the Battle Pass

Recently, streamer Candywing met Donald Mustard, and had the opportunity to ask him several questions regarding the upcoming Season 8.

I am so incredibly lucky to have met @qCandywing!!! He is VERY inspiring and awesome… and has the best Fortnite questions ever!



Don’t spoil too much, Josh ;) pic.twitter.com/LHfLP1shUC — Donald Mustard (@DonaldMustard) September 6, 2021

Among the many questions Mustard answered, he also spoke about the issue of the Naruto skin in the Battle Pass. Mustard revealed that Naruto would definitely appear in Season 8, but not as a part of the Battle Pass.

Today I had my last talk with donald ❣️

And I wanted to clarify something that it was a misunderstanding from my part and even he told me ( Naruto is NOT IN THE battle pass )



He wanted me to clarify cause he saw everything last night and he got worried — #Ex Candywing (@qCandywing) September 7, 2021

Mustard confirmed that the announcement that Naruto would appear as part of the Battle Pass in Season 8 of Fortnite was a "misunderstanding" on Josh's part. It has now been confirmed that Naruto will appear in Season 8 in the Fortnite Item Shop instead of the Battle Pass.

Twitter reacts to Naruto's confirmation in Fortnite Season 8

As expected, news this big garnered immense response from the community, with some people being elated that Naruto was not appearing in the Battle Pass. Contrarily, several others were extremely disheartened since they believe they will not be able to afford Naruto if he appears in the Item Shop.

Oh. Well... you know who else can be a shop skin..... pic.twitter.com/ZqKb6HnkC7 — Spider - Event Enthusiast  (@ImSpider14) September 7, 2021

damn dude I actually thought we'll finally get a good battle pass after 5 seasons, I mean the last weren't even that bad, this season's was the weakest though, really disappointed. But hey, still keeping my hopes up. — コシュニエは最高です!🍂🌹✨ (@coshuloser) September 7, 2021

That doesn’t make sense why will he be getting a mythic item if he ain’t in the battle pass — jukze (@HokageJukze) September 7, 2021

Some even believe that Donald Mustard is simply trolling them and when the Battle Pass for Season 8 releases, Naruto will indeed be a part of it.

what if he just trolling us pic.twitter.com/oay19gHZpN — fitzy (@FitzyLeakz) September 7, 2021

Imagine if he is rick rolling us and after all naruto will be in the battlepass — Viatrent (@Viatrent) September 7, 2021

Yeah because it was confirmed and you can't just cancel a thing after confirming it. How tf does that work. Hypex hasn't tweeted anything yet and he confirmed it. So I'm hoping naruto will be in the battle pass — MoTheCreeper  (@MINAYt4) September 7, 2021

I think it's a troll

It would be a wasted opportunity

not making the next best selling battle pass just by having Naruto in it. — CosasDeFortnite (@CosasDFortnite) September 7, 2021

Also Read

Whether Mustard is indeed trolling Fortnite fans or Naruto will truly not appear in the Battle Pass for Season 8 can only be confirmed after the release of the Battle Pass. Chapter 2 Season 8 of Fortnite is almost upon us and is set to be released on 13 September 2021.

Edited by Sabine Algur