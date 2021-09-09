Twitter reacts as Naruto skin for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is confirmed

The Fortnite community has been stoked for Chapter 2 Season 8 ever since game files leaked during the Apple v. Epic Games debacle suggesting the arrival of Naruto in Fortnite.
Earlier on, popular Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR revealed that Donald Mustard, CCO at Epic Games, had confirmed that Naruto will be available in Season 8 as part of the Battle Pass.
However, Twitter user Candywing (Josh) recently interacted with Donald Mustard and revealed some different news.
Naruto skin confirmed for Season 8 of Fortnite, but not in the Battle Pass
Recently, streamer Candywing met Donald Mustard, and had the opportunity to ask him several questions regarding the upcoming Season 8.
Among the many questions Mustard answered, he also spoke about the issue of the Naruto skin in the Battle Pass. Mustard revealed that Naruto would definitely appear in Season 8, but not as a part of the Battle Pass.
Mustard confirmed that the announcement that Naruto would appear as part of the Battle Pass in Season 8 of Fortnite was a "misunderstanding" on Josh's part. It has now been confirmed that Naruto will appear in Season 8 in the Fortnite Item Shop instead of the Battle Pass.
Twitter reacts to Naruto's confirmation in Fortnite Season 8
As expected, news this big garnered immense response from the community, with some people being elated that Naruto was not appearing in the Battle Pass. Contrarily, several others were extremely disheartened since they believe they will not be able to afford Naruto if he appears in the Item Shop.
Some even believe that Donald Mustard is simply trolling them and when the Battle Pass for Season 8 releases, Naruto will indeed be a part of it.
Whether Mustard is indeed trolling Fortnite fans or Naruto will truly not appear in the Battle Pass for Season 8 can only be confirmed after the release of the Battle Pass. Chapter 2 Season 8 of Fortnite is almost upon us and is set to be released on 13 September 2021.