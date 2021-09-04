Understanding the $19 Fortnite Card meme: Where and when did it originate?

$19 Fortnite card — these words will either make no sense to readers or make them burst out in laughter, depending on whether they're Fortnite fans or not. The viral "$19 Fortnite card" meme took the internet by storm in January 2021.

A popular TikToker, @mrblocku, posted a very bizarre video of himself in the passenger seat of a car promoting a giveaway for a Fortnite V-Bucks card.

He said:

"OK. $19 Fortnite card. Who wants it? And yes, I'm giving it away. Remember: Share. Share. Share. And trolls? DON'T GET BLOCKED."

$19 Fortnite card meme

The video was shot erratically with constantly changing camera angles and the TikToker putting up a sort of weird voice in the video, which made it hilarious to the community. Soon enough, memes began cropping up based on the video.

People posted audio clips of the viral video over other videos, and it was downright hilarious.

Will Smith? More like Will NotWinThe$19FortniteCard



Goteem — TheOneSpaghetto (@AckooIsMe) March 11, 2021

Ok.. $19.00 Fortnite card.



Who wAnts it?

And yes, I'm giving it away.



Remember: SHARE. SHARE

SHARE.



..and Trolls... DON'T GET BLOCKED! — Max (@maxmoefoe) February 4, 2021

In fact, the meme blew up so much that there have been actual compilations of the $19 Fortnite card meme.

@mrblocku reacts to $19 Fortnite card meme

A meme so viral was bound to reach its origin, and @mrblocku had some words for the Fortnite community. He said:

"To my trollers You gotta know this! You gotta know this! I DONT F WITH YOU! And i dont really care what you do Cause you really don’t matter And nobody really care But I love doin this... BLOCKIN YOU!!!!!!!!"

However, soon enough, the TikToker embraced his status as a meme and uploaded a follow-up video to the Fortnite card giveaway video. He posted saying someone had stolen his $19 Fortnite card while holding the card right in his hand.

The video, too, was shot using erratic camera angles and a high-pitched funny voice, which many viewers believe resembled that of Courage the Cowardly Dog.

The original video has made it to the glorious halls of the best Fortnite memes in the community, and the follow-up video is equally hilarious. Readers would do well to check them both out.

