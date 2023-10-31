Was Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 keyart leaked? Viral tweet explained

As is custom, leakers/data-miners have uncovered tidbits of information with regards to Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5. They have been able to ascertain that the timeline will go backward to Chapter 1 Season 5, and from there on out advance until the end of Chapter 1, which is Season X. According to the facts at hand, the loot pool will feature OG weapons and the OG Fortnite map will be making a comeback.

However for the time being, no Outfits or cosmetics have been revealed. For the most part leakers/data-miners are in the dark. However, a few hours ago, a Twitter user took to social media to share with the community the alleged keyart for the upcoming season. Suffice to say, while it does look good, things are not as they seem.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 leaked keyart takes the community by storm, but there's a problem

The leaked Chapter 4 Season 5 keyart has taken the community by storm and with good reason. It showcases some of the oldest characters that have been present in-game since the early days. However, they look like variants rather than the original versions. With the upcoming season taking the timeline back to the OG days, this seems to be the most logical approach for Epic Games.

Despite the image having a lot going on, things are rather off. For starters, the characters showcased lack proper detail. None of them are well defined or have a centralized theme behind them. While featuring variants or remixed versions of OG characters is smart decisions, they feel off, and with good reason.

Upon closer inspection, the image in question has the telltale signs of AI generated artwork. While casual users will not be able to tell the subtle differences, those who have been following leaks for years will be able to spot it as a fake. Here is what users have to say about the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 leaked keyart:

As seen from the comments, most of the users agree that this is not real. Furthermore, given that none of the veteran leakers/data-miners have shared or at the very least, mentioned about a potential leak, this is bound to be AI generated. Nevertheless, while the attempt was not bad, the execution has several flaws, and as such, it's easy to spot this fake keyart image.

Will the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 keyart be leaked soon?

Given that the next season is due to start in just three days, the keyart will likely be leaked soon enough. However, for the time being, there is nothing to show for. As mentioned, prominent leakers/data-miners have been unable to find artwork related to Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5.

That being said, leakers and/or teasers related to Outfits and cosmetics should start appearing soon on social media. It will be interesting to see what the Chapter 4 Season 5 Battle Pass will look like considering that the timeline will be returning to the very beginning of the game.

