"Welcome to Deagle Meta": Fortnite community reacts to 4x scope on Hand Cannon

Fortnite recently released the v29.10 update for Chapter 5 Season 2, bringing new elements to the Greek Mythology season as well as bringing back beloved old items. One such item is the Hand Cannon, better known among players as the Deagle, a powerful and accurate pistol that has been an iconic part of the game's weapon library. Now, Epic Games has brought this powerhouse back into the game with some effective new changes.

The Hand Cannon was first introduced to Fortnite all the way back in Chapter 1 Season 3, and through a few tweaks and changes throughout its history, it became one of the most powerful weapons to carry in the game.

However, with the v29.10 update, Epic Games modified the Hand Cannon to Chapter 5 Season 2 to accommodate Weapon Mods. This was highlighted in a recent Reddit post by u/Interesting-Ad1352, where the player showcased how you can put a 4x scope on the Hand Cannon. This prompted a flurry of reactions from the community, with Reddit user u/Perculiar3 commenting:

"Welcome to Deagle meta"

As players gave their takes on the new Hand Cannon, Reddit users u/funnyghostman and u/DangerousPen5709 drew comparisons to the Night Hawk, Fortnite's Exotic version of the Scoped Revolver, pointing out how the Hand Cannon with Weapon Mods can serve as a cheaper replacement for the Night Hawk.

Meanwhile, Reddit user u/Supertayten highlighted that the Hand Cannon has no noticeable bullet drop, allowing it to stand out among almost all the other weapons currently in the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 loot pool.

While some explored the possibilities with the new Hand Cannon, others like Reddit users u/ILoveRanchSauce and u/Opera_Guy, couldn't help but point out the hilarity of the size of the 4x scope on top of the Hand Cannon. Meanwhile, Reddit user u/Zealousideal-Chef758 was reminded of the El Diablo pistol from The Last Of Us, another pistol with a massive scope attached.

What are the best Weapon Mods for the Hand Cannon in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2?

With the Hand Cannon being moddable now, it does beg the question of what Weapon Mods players can use to make the best out of this powerhouse of a weapon. Regarding the sight, the 4x scope can be good for long-range engagements, allowing players to rain fire across long distances.

In addition to the scope, players can \equip the Drum Magazine to extend the number of bullets inside a mag and the Laser Mod to increase the weapon's hip-fire accuracy. Finally, the Muzzle Brake barrel can help players control the Hand Cannon by reducing the recoil.

