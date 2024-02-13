What are Creator Made Islands in Fortnite? Explained 

Creator Made Islands in Fortnite have become one of the most essential aspects of the game's expansive landscape, allowing players to encounter various experiences and game modes, from high-intensity PvP matches to creative journeys and odyssey. The Creator Made Islands in Fortnite provide players with the opportunity to interact with and explore maps that were crafted and designed by the Fortnite community.

Creator Made Islands refer to customed-crafted maps designed by players using tools provided by Fortnite's signature Creative 2.0 mode, powered by Epic Games' trademark Unreal Editor for Fortnite. And with the new Cowabunga event in collaboration with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise, now is the perfect time for players to explore Creator Made Islands in Fortnite.

How to play Creator Made Islands in Fortnite

Expand Tweet

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

To access Creator Made Islands in Fortnite, simply navigate to the Discover tab. Here, among the vast libraries of different game modes, you can identify Creator Made Islands from the lack of the Epic Games logo on the top left of the Island thumbnail.

Most Creator Made Islands allow you to earn XP that helps you level up your account and progress through the Battle Pass. With the new TMNT collaboration Cowabunga event, you can complete April O'Neil's bonus quests to gain Ooze, which allows you to progress through the TMNT Event Pass.

The April O'Neil bonus quests are available in every stage of the TMNT challenges, allowing you to earn extra Ooze by playing your favorite Creative game modes. For these bonus quests, you need to earn XP from Creator Made Islands. The first stage requires 65,000 XP, and the final stage 520,000 XP. Every stage earns you 450 Ooze for the Event Pass.

How are Epic Games-made game modes different from Creator Made Islands?

Expand Tweet

Unlike official maps developed by Epic Games, which are the base modes and form the game's foundation, Creator Made Islands in Fortnite are created by talented creators who add their own twist to Fortnite's usual battle royale experience. This is all thanks to the Unreal Editor for Fortnite and the assets and tools that Epic Games provides its creators.

Using these islands as virtual canvases, Fortnite Creative creators can bring their imaginative ideas to life. This not only adds an element of community engagement that is rare within battle royale games, but it also allows Fortnite to host a web of game modes that cater to a wider range of preferences and playstyles.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!