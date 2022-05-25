What to expect from the Fortnite x Pac-Man collaboration this June

Fortnite continues to collect iconic characters like they are Infinity Stones filling a Gauntlet. Nowhere else are Naruto, Rick Sanchez, Batman, Spider-Man, and a Stormtrooper found in the same place.

The iconic characters that Epic Games doesn't have access to are Mario, Sonic, Darth Vader, any Pokemon, Peter Griffin, and very few others.

The list is about to get shorter, though. There is no more iconic video game character than Pac-Man. An argument can be made for Mario and perhaps a few particular Pokemon, but Pac-Man is right up there with them and is allegedly joining Fortnite very soon.

All signs point to a collaboration with the character coming in the early days of June. Here's what players can expect.

Fortnite x Pac-Man collaboration coming soon: What to expect

The first thing players should expect is not to see the dot-eating yellow character in-game. Pac-Man is much too small to be modeled into a Fortnite skin. It would require a lot of workarounds and possibly stretching him to fit, making him less recognizable.

The model that Fortnite skins have to fit does limit them somewhat, which is why Pac-Man will more than likely not be a skin. It's not impossible (see Hammerhead Morty), but it's unlikely.

Players can expect normal skins with Pac-Man merchandise on, much like the Balenciaga crossover. ShiinaBR, a reliable leaker, said that the Pac-Man website says as much.

Shiina @ShiinaBR According to the Japanese PAC-MAN website, we most likely won't get PAC-MAN himself in Fortnite, but normal characters with clothes based on his design.



The website only says that there will be items with "PAC-MAN motifs" 🤔



Anything else would have been unlikely anyway. According to the Japanese PAC-MAN website, we most likely won't get PAC-MAN himself in Fortnite, but normal characters with clothes based on his design.The website only says that there will be items with "PAC-MAN motifs" 🤔Anything else would have been unlikely anyway.

Pac-Man will be a part of the game, but not in the same way that Lara Croft or Iron Man are. There's also the possibility of other cosmetics. Pac-Man may show up in glider form or as a pickaxe. He's small enough to be made into a pickaxe in some way.

Back blings are also very likely. In the past, Epic Games has used Street Fighter as a back bling, though they ultimately got skins for Ryu, Sakura, Chun-Li, and others. Still, Pac-Man is the perfect shape to be a back bling.

There may also be a Creative map that comes along. This collaboration, which seems to be for Pac-Man's birthday, seems to be more than just a throwaway crossover.

There have been several other substantial crossovers, like for the NBA's 75th anniversary. It brought skins and cosmetics and had a Creative island with challenges associated with it.

The same can be expected for this collaboration. There may even be challenges on the main island to complete like there were for the Ghostbusters collaboration.

Put simply, the Pac-Man collaboration will likely not be in the form of a Pac-Man skin but will likely be one of the most substantial crossovers in Fortnite history.

Pac-Man concept (Image via Sportskeeda)

The release date is expected to be June 2, so gamers won't have to wait much longer.

It should be noted that despite the overwhelming evidence, this is all speculative. These are leaks and are unconfirmed. Until June 2 arrives, players won't officially know whether or not Pac-Man is coming, though it seems very likely.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar